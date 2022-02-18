Epes Transport Introduces New Truck Driver Hiring Website

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epes Transport has introduced a new professional truck driver hiring website, https://driver.epestransport.jobs/. The mobile-friendly site features a new look and feel, improved functionality, and a streamlined online application process.

"Professional truck drivers are the lifeblood of our company's operations," said Phil Peck, president of Epes Transport. "We understand how competitive it is in the marketplace for drivers and we are confident Epes has much to offer."