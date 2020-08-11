Ephektiv Distributes Printed Training Amidst Pandemic with Mimeo

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announced today that it is enabling Ephektiv, a management consulting firm, to print and deliver training workbooks to clients to accompany virtual classes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ephektiv is a business consultancy that works with companies in a variety of industries, such as energy and power, oil and gas, and automotive, to drive performance through employee engagement. For 5 years, Ephektiv has provided corporate training workshops that focus on using purposeful inclusion of diverse ideas and experience levels to execute strategy, develop leaders, and maximize innovation and accountability. However, when COVID-19 became a full-blown public health emergency, their leadership knew that they would have to adjust their processes.

Prior to the pandemic, Ephektiv printed their workbooks at training centers, while many of their clients printed materials internally, but, as the virus spread, these options disappeared. They needed a new solution for printing and distributing their workbooks while transitioning from face-to-face to fully virtual training classes. Ephektiv partnered with Mimeo to print and ship their training workbooks directly to learners' homes and offices.

"With Mimeo, we uncovered a way to print our workbooks and ship them straight to our customers' addresses," said Mike Marquardt, Creative Director at Ephektiv, "and we can do all of this online, quickly. It's a win-win situation for our company."

Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo, remarked that "We're proud to be able to help Ephektiv and other consultancies reliably print and deliver training materials to their clients. Empowering businesses with the simplest way to distribute their content is part of our mission statement, and that won't change, even during a pandemic."

To find out how Mimeo can support your training business, visit https://www.mimeo.com/solutions/training-and-educational-services-print-solutions/training-services/ .

About Mimeo

Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8 am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.

