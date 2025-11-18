EPIC Adds Veteran Automotive and Tech Leaders to Board as Demand for Digital Loan Payoff and Real-Time Title Transparency Grows

Board to guide EPIC's expansion of digital infrastructure for loan payoffs and real-time title transparency, driving scalable efficiency across the automotive ecosystem

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC™, the loan payoff clearinghouse for the automotive ecosystem, today announced the formation of its Board of Directors. The board brings together seasoned executives and investors whose experience spans automotive technology, venture capital, and AI.

With traditional loan payoff and title processes still largely manual and error-prone, there is increasing demand for reliable, efficient, and transparent workflows. EPIC's unified platform addresses that need. The Board of Directors will guide the company as it scales to connect dealers, lenders, and insurers through a secure, digital network for loan payoffs and real-time title transparency.

"Building the right board was an important step in EPIC's evolution," said Brandon Hall, CEO and Board President of EPIC. "Each director brings deep domain expertise and a track record of innovation that will help us accelerate real-time, digital financial transactions across the automotive ecosystem. Their insight strengthens our ability to scale operational efficiency, reduce transaction costs, and ensure reliable, transparent payoff and title workflows for dealers and their partners."

EPIC Board of Directors:

Brandon Hall, Board President & CEO, EPIC – A fintech and automotive leader with a background in developing cross-industry technology solutions that improve operational efficiency and profitability.

– A and automotive leader with a background in developing cross-industry technology solutions that improve operational efficiency and profitability. Chase Fraser, Founding Partner, FM Capital – A venture investor with deep expertise in transportation and mobility innovation. At FM Capital, Fraser manages more than $500 million AUM and has led investments across mobility and dealer technology.

– A venture investor with deep expertise in transportation and mobility innovation. At FM Capital, Fraser manages more than $500 million AUM and has led investments across mobility and dealer technology. Brian Reed, Board Member, Automotive Insights – An automotive finance innovator and founder of F&I Express (acquired by Cox Automotive). J.D. Power has recognized him for pioneering digital solutions in automotive finance, and he continues to drive innovation that streamlines finance and retail operations.

– An automotive finance innovator and founder of F&I Express (acquired by Cox Automotive). J.D. Power has recognized him for pioneering digital solutions in automotive finance, and he continues to drive innovation that streamlines finance and retail operations. Wade Myers, General Partner, Eagle Venture Fund – A serial entrepreneur and investor with over 35 years of leadership in SaaS, fintech , and private equity. Myers has founded or invested in over 40 companies and brings global investment insight to the board.

– A serial entrepreneur and investor with over 35 years of leadership in SaaS, , and private equity. Myers has founded or invested in over 40 companies and brings global investment insight to the board. Dave Copps, Co-Founder & CEO, Worlds.io – An AI and emerging tech leader with more than 25 years of experience building companies that transform enterprise operations. Copps is CEO of Worlds.io, pioneering digital twins for global enterprises.

The board's formation follows EPIC's $10 million Series A funding, led by FM Capital with participation from Automotive Ventures and other strategic investors. EPIC continues to expand its digital infrastructure to streamline loan payoff workflows and enhance title visibility, reducing manual touchpoints, lowering errors, and boosting profit opportunities across the automotive ecosystem.

About EPIC

EPIC™ is the loan payoff clearinghouse for the automotive ecosystem. Powering digital connectivity to the industry's largest network of financial institutions, its modern infrastructure enables secure financial transactions and reliable title releases — all within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.withepic.com.

EPIC Auto, Inc. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Payment services are provided by partner financial institutions, Members FDIC.

