EPIC Raises $10 Million to Advance the Loan Payoff Clearinghouse in the Automotive Industry

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC™, a financial technology company transforming how the automotive industry manages the loan payoff and title release process, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The round was led by FM Capital, with participation from Automotive Ventures and other strategic industry investors. The funding will support continued market expansion and platform innovation.

"EPIC is eliminating one of the industry's most stubborn bottlenecks," said Chase Fraser, Managing Partner at FM Capital. "Its digital network for loan payoff and title release replaces outdated manual processes with the speed and precision today's automotive ecosystem demands."

Legacy processes for loan payoffs and title releases create friction, delay, and financial risk for the automotive industry. EPIC replaces that with a modern financial infrastructure — a secure, digital clearinghouse that streamlines every step, from payoff quote to title release.

"Our investment in EPIC reflects a shared vision to digitize a key segment of the automotive transaction process that has been unsolved," said Steve Greenfield, General Partner of Automotive Ventures. "The EPIC platform reduces errors, saves time, and moves the industry toward a unified, digital workflow, saving dealerships thousands every month in holding and processing costs."

"This funding lets us reach more partners and further improve how dealers, lenders, and insurers manage loan payoffs and title releases," said Brandon Hall, CEO of EPIC. "Faster, more efficient processing helps our partners save time, reduce errors, and boost profit opportunities."

Today, EPIC is partnered with automotive dealers, vehicle lenders, and automobile insurers across the U.S. — helping them drive efficiency and improve overall profitability. EPIC plans to expand its reach to additional markets, such as powersports and RV markets in its next growth phase.

EPIC™ is the loan payoff clearinghouse for the automotive ecosystem. Powering digital connectivity to the industry's largest network of financial institutions, its modern infrastructure enables secure financial transactions and reliable title releases — all within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.withepic.com.

