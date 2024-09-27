Epic calls on Particle Health to approve release of resolution in patient privacy dispute

Sep 27, 2024

VERONA, Wis., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic and our customers protect the privacy of many Americans' health data. At the direction of our customer governing council, we filed a dispute through the Carequality interoperability network against Particle Health because some Particle customers used the network to take people's medical records under false pretenses. For example, a business, Integritort, claimed to be treating patients when in fact it was gathering medical records for personal injury law firms to review for potential class action lawsuits.

Carequality's Steering Committee has overseen the dispute and issued their resolution. Particle has publicly mischaracterized the resolution. Particle should join Epic in asking Carequality to release the resolution immediately so that patients, healthcare organizations, other network participants, interoperability advocates, lawmakers, and journalists can evaluate the facts for themselves.

Epic and our customer community will continue to lead on interoperability and defend patient privacy.

Epic is a global healthcare software company that helps people get well, helps people stay well, and helps future generations be healthier. Founded in a basement in 1979 with three half-time employees, Epic is now the leading EHR software developer in the United States. Epic supports healthcare organizations in 16 countries, with more than 3,000 hospitals using Epic and over 190 million patients using Epic's MyChart patient portal to manage their care online.

