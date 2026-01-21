EPIC Launches the National Loan Payoff Clearinghouse™, Advancing National Standardization for Loan Payoff and Lien Release

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Loan Payoff Clearinghouse™ (NLPC), powered by EPIC , introduces a secure and trusted financial infrastructure that facilitates the standardized exchange, processing, and settlement of loan payoff and lien release transactions among network participants nationwide.

Traditional loan payoff processing conducted outside the NLPC often relies on manual workflows that introduce errors, delays, and elevated processing costs. When combined with lender-specific variability and fragmented multi-party communications, lien releases can take weeks or longer. These inefficiencies increase costs for all parties, extend vehicle holding periods, constrain working capital, and negatively impact consumers. Participants operating within the NLPC's uniform national infrastructure mitigate these challenges through standardized processing that improves consistency, reduces delays, and supports more efficient loan payoff and lien release transactions.

"The National Loan Payoff Clearinghouse addresses one of the most persistent structural inefficiencies in the industry," said Brandon Hall, CEO of EPIC. "By creating trust and uniformity across all parties involved in the loan payoff process, the NLPC provides a secure and reliable national framework that enables loan payoff transactions to move more efficiently and liens to be released more effectively."

Industry leaders are already seeing the impact of a standardized approach. "The real challenge has always been complexity, with 50 states, thousands of lenders, and no uniform process," said Scott Crabtree, President of Pohanka Automotive Group, in a recent guest commentary for Automotive News. "Multistate operations, diverse lenders, and multi-owner vehicles all create friction points. Implementing EPIC at Pohanka brought visibility and control to the entire loan payoff process."

Strategic Leadership and Industry Governance

The NLPC is guided by an experienced group of directors and advisors with deep expertise in automotive retail, lending, payments infrastructure, and financial technologies. This growing leadership group plays an active role in shaping governance, network standards, and national scale.

The NLPC advisory council includes:

Brian Reed, Director and Advisory Chair

Steve Greenfield

Ron Frey

Paul Whitworth

"We are honored to have such an accomplished group of industry leaders supporting the NLPC," Hall added. "Their engagement underscores the complexity of the challenge the clearinghouse is designed to address and reflects growing alignment across the industry around the need for more consistent loan payoff and lien release processes."

For more information on the National Loan Payoff Clearinghouse™ (NLPC), visit: www.withepic.com .

About the National Loan Payoff Clearinghouse™

The National Loan Payoff Clearinghouse™ (NLPC) operates as a secure and trusted financial infrastructure that facilitates the standardized exchange, processing, and settlement of loan payoff and lien release transactions among network participants nationwide.

About EPIC

EPIC Auto, Inc. ("EPIC") is a financial technology company providing the infrastructure for the national loan payoff and lien release network across the automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.withepic.com .

EPIC Auto, Inc. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Payment services are provided by partner financial institutions, Members FDIC.

