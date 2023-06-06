Epic Wings Opens Newest Location in Long Beach, California

Brings Award-Winning Wings to the Community

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourself, Long Beach! The unstoppable wing champions from San Diego have opened their Long Beach location. With an impressive reign as the "Best Wings in San Diego" for eleven years straight, their renowned family recipes are about to captivate the palates of Long Beach residents. Prepare for an unforgettable wing adventure that will leave you craving for more.

Epic Wings Double Meal

Taste their award-winning wings at their Long Beach Grand Opening party on Saturday, June 10th, from 11 am to 8 pm. Included is a Buy One Single Meal, Get One Free deal that runs through Friday, June 30th. The party will be packed with fun activities and prizes, making it the perfect opportunity to try their crave-able offerings.

Owner Lewis Khashan will be at the party tossing wings and taking orders. His interest was ignited by his son's firsthand experience working for Epic Wings and their shared love of the brand and food. "We jumped at the opportunity to franchise," he explained. I used to live and attend school here, and I previously owned a business in Long Beach, so it made perfect sense to come back."

When asked about his favorite menu item, Khashan didn't hesitate. "I can eat our juicy tenderloin strips in medium buffalo sauce every day!"

About those sauces- prepare for a flavor explosion! Sauces range in intensity from mild to their epically hot Atomic Reaper, made with the Carolina Reaper, the hottest pepper in the world. Whether you prefer bone-in or boneless wings, you're covered. Epic Wings offers original buffalo wings and tenderloin strips that are always fresh, never frozen. Meals come with homemade breadsticks, sauces, and dips. Are you craving something different? Try their famous Epic Fries.

Highlights of the menu include:

Single & Double Meals – Choose from Tenderloin Strips or Original Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery, house-made dressings, and hot oven-fresh breadsticks.

Buffalo Sauces – Indulge in flavors ranging from Mild, Medium, Hot, and Atomic, and other flavors include Original BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Sweet Chili.

Epic Chicken Taco – Bite into a boneless tenderloin strip, tossed in a choice of sauce, topped with crispy slaw & chipotle ranch.

Buffalo Pizza Sticks – Treat yourself to homemade breadsticks topped with signature buffalo sauce, melted cheese, and boneless chicken served with ranch for dipping.

Epic Fries – Dive into crispy fresh-cut fries with melted cheese and boneless buffalo chicken, finished with a chipotle-ranch dressing.

Epic Chicken Salad – Enjoy fresh romaine lettuce, green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and pepperoncini topped with chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.

ABOUT EPIC WINGS

Epic Wings has been family-owned and operated since 1982. Formerly known as Wings N' Things, the family was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes, including fresh, never frozen, original buffalo wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries, salads, homemade bread sticks, and dips. With 34 locations, and expansion into Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina, Epic Wings continues to uphold its 40-year legacy of serving exceptional wings.

AWARDS

2023-San Diego-Union Tribune Readers Poll - Voted Best Wings for eleven consecutive years

2002 & 2023-The California Press-Enterprise Readers' Choice Award - Voted Best Wings Inland Empire.

2022- Entrepreneur Magazine "The 150 Hottest New Brands" - Ranked #7

2022- Phoenix New Times Readers' Poll - Voted Best Wings.

Epic Wings is located at 4494 Atlantic Ave. Long Beach, CA 90807 is open for dine-in, to-go, and delivery Monday through Friday from 11 am to 9 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

www.epicwings.com

For Media Inquiries, contact Jenn Infanto

[email protected]

848-469-0427

