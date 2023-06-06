Epic Wings Opens Newest Location in Long Beach, California

News provided by

Epic Wings

06 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Brings Award-Winning Wings to the Community 

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourself, Long Beach! The unstoppable wing champions from San Diego have opened their Long Beach location. With an impressive reign as the "Best Wings in San Diego" for eleven years straight, their renowned family recipes are about to captivate the palates of Long Beach residents. Prepare for an unforgettable wing adventure that will leave you craving for more.

Continue Reading
Epic Wings Double Meal
Epic Wings Double Meal

Taste their award-winning wings at their Long Beach Grand Opening party on Saturday, June 10th, from 11 am to 8 pm. Included is a Buy One Single Meal, Get One Free deal that runs through Friday, June 30th. The party will be packed with fun activities and prizes, making it the perfect opportunity to try their crave-able offerings. 

Owner Lewis Khashan will be at the party tossing wings and taking orders. His interest was ignited by his son's firsthand experience working for Epic Wings and their shared love of the brand and food. "We jumped at the opportunity to franchise," he explained. I used to live and attend school here, and I previously owned a business in Long Beach, so it made perfect sense to come back."

When asked about his favorite menu item, Khashan didn't hesitate. "I can eat our juicy tenderloin strips in medium buffalo sauce every day!"

About those sauces- prepare for a flavor explosion! Sauces range in intensity from mild to their epically hot Atomic Reaper, made with the Carolina Reaper, the hottest pepper in the world. Whether you prefer bone-in or boneless wings, you're covered. Epic Wings offers original buffalo wings and tenderloin strips that are always fresh, never frozen. Meals come with homemade breadsticks, sauces, and dips. Are you craving something different? Try their famous Epic Fries.

Highlights of the menu include:

Single & Double Meals – Choose from Tenderloin Strips or Original Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery, house-made dressings, and hot oven-fresh breadsticks.
Buffalo Sauces – Indulge in flavors ranging from Mild, Medium, Hot, and Atomic, and other flavors include Original BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Sweet Chili.
Epic Chicken Taco – Bite into a boneless tenderloin strip, tossed in a choice of sauce, topped with crispy slaw & chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Pizza Sticks – Treat yourself to homemade breadsticks topped with signature buffalo sauce, melted cheese, and boneless chicken served with ranch for dipping.
Epic Fries – Dive into crispy fresh-cut fries with melted cheese and boneless buffalo chicken, finished with a chipotle-ranch dressing.
Epic Chicken Salad – Enjoy fresh romaine lettuce, green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and pepperoncini topped with chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.

ABOUT EPIC WINGS
Epic Wings has been family-owned and operated since 1982. Formerly known as Wings N' Things, the family was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes, including fresh, never frozen, original buffalo wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries, salads, homemade bread sticks, and dips. With 34 locations, and expansion into Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina, Epic Wings continues to uphold its 40-year legacy of serving exceptional wings.

AWARDS
2023-San Diego-Union Tribune Readers Poll - Voted Best Wings for eleven consecutive years
2002 & 2023-The California Press-Enterprise Readers' Choice Award - Voted Best Wings Inland Empire.
2022- Entrepreneur Magazine "The 150 Hottest New Brands" - Ranked #7
2022- Phoenix New Times Readers' Poll - Voted Best Wings. 

Epic Wings is located at 4494 Atlantic Ave. Long Beach, CA 90807 is open for dine-in, to-go, and delivery Monday through Friday from 11 am to 9 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.
www.epicwings.com

For Media Inquiries, contact Jenn Infanto
[email protected]
848-469-0427

SOURCE Epic Wings

Also from this source

Epic Wings Opens First Illinois Location in Palos Park, IL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.