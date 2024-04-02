EpicentRx to Present Positive Phase 2a Clinical Data with its AdAPT-001 TGF-β Trap Program in Checkpoint Inhibitor Resistant Patients at the 2024 AACR Meeting

Compelling clinical data demonstrate that AdAPT-001, which delivers a TGF-β trap to tumors, reverses established resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and makes checkpoint inhibitors more active

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology drug and device company with two therapeutic platforms that address cancer and inflammatory diseases of unmet clinical need, today announced that an abstract on its lead therapy, AdAPT-001, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, CA from April 5-10, 2024.

AdAPT-001 constitutes a novel strategy to deliver a transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) trap to tumors. Importantly, data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial demonstrate that administration of AdAPT-001 successfully converted immunologically cold tumors, such as sarcomas and triple negative breast cancer, into immunologically hot tumors. Furthermore, AdAPT-001 administration also demonstrates reversion of established resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

"We're excited to share groundbreaking clinical data with our lead therapy, AdAPT-001, against several treatment- and checkpoint inhibitor resistant solid tumors," said Tony R. Reid, MD, PhD, CEO of EpicentRx. "We're also thrilled to be working with top-notch investigators like Dr. Anthony P. Conley from the MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Lucy B. Kennedy from the Cleveland Clinic."

"Immune checkpoint inhibitors are largely ineffective against sarcomas. TGF-β is a soluble protein that suppresses immune responses," said treating study investigator and sarcoma oncologist, Dr. Conley from the MD Anderson Cancer Center. "Based on the several unprecedented responses that I have seen with AdAPT-001, which expresses a TGF-β trap, this TGF-β blockade from AdAPT-001 synergizes with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibition in checkpoint-resistant sarcoma."

Poster Presentation:

Title: Improved clinical outcomes in patients that received treatment beyond tumor progression with AdAPT-001 +/- a checkpoint inhibitor

Presenters: Dr. Anthony P. Conley of MD Anderson Cancer Center and Drs Tony Reid (CEO) and Chris Larson (VP) of EpicentRx.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Poster Section 48

Poster Number: 23

About AdAPT-001

AdAPT-001 is an investigational immunotherapy with a TGF-β receptor-immunoglobulin Fc fusion trap, designed to neutralize isoforms 1 and 3 of the profibrotic, proangiogenic, prohypoxic, and immunosuppressive cytokine, TGF-β, and to sensitize resistant tumors to checkpoint blockade.

In the ongoing Phase 1/2 BETA PRIME trial, AdAPT-001 was administered as single-agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors to patients with treatment-refractory tumors.

Importantly, AdAPT-001 plus checkpoint inhibitors improved toxicity and AE profile over what is typically observed with checkpoint inhibitors. No dose limiting toxicities, AdAPT-001 related serious adverse events, or dose reductions have been observed to date.

About EpicentRx

To learn more, visit www.epicentrx.com.

Media contact: Jennifer Latchford, [email protected]

SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.