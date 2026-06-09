Epicore Biosystems Launches First Hydration Readiness Score for Proactive Health Insights

Company introduces reusable wearable and companion app, delivering real-time hydration scoring and proactive risk insights for health, safety, and performance teams

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicore Biosystems ('Epicore') , a leader in wearable hydration and biosensing solutions for athletes, healthcare, industrial, and military applications, today released major new features and enhancements to Connected Hydration, its flagship wearable solution for hydration and readiness monitoring.

The solution features include a new companion app, expanded dashboard capabilities, and a reusable armband wearable, evolving Connected Hydration into a continuous behavioral and operational intelligence platform. These enhanced capabilities provide individual wearers with daily and longitudinal insights, while giving health and safety leaders, trainers and coaches, and caregivers a clear, prioritized view of individual and population-level risk.

Studies show that approximately 28,000 workplace injuries per year are attributable to heat exposure (Harvard, 2025), with risk elevated across nearly every industry examined. Extreme heat also creates a significant economic burden, with costs to the U.S. economy exceeding $100B annually (Joint Economic Committee, 2023) due to lost productivity, reduced work capacity, and operational disruption. Without meaningful action, increasingly extreme conditions will continue to threaten the safety, readiness, and productivity of billions of people worldwide.

Hydration Edge Score

The new Connected Hydration app introduces the Hydration Edge Score, the first daily hydration readiness score powered by real-time sweat data, rather than estimates based on heart rate, activity, or self-reporting. Users can track and improve their score over time, transforming hydration from a passive metric into a daily performance, wellness, and readiness habit.

Alongside the score, the app provides personalized guidance on what to adjust, whether that means reducing alarm frequency, hydrating at more regular intervals, or increasing fluid intake. Trend views across days, weeks, and months enable users to monitor longitudinal progress, while team-level visibility adds a layer of peer accountability. Users can benchmark their sweat loss, sodium levels, and physiology against aggregated peer data to better understand their individual hydration profile.

Hydration Intelligence for Teams

The Connected Hydration cloud dashboard introduces enhanced data visualization designed to reduce the interpretation burden for managers, coaches, and care teams. Rather than requiring teams to manually analyze individual datasets, the new cloud dashboard highlights which groups need attention, why they are at risk, and recommended next steps. For industrial applications, all data remains anonymous, and wearers have the ability to opt in.

New dashboard capabilities include:

Risky Groups Watchlist: Crews, roles, or sites ranked by risk level, from high to low

Crews, roles, or sites ranked by risk level, from high to low Hydration-Related Risk Factors: High average alarm rate and slow alarm response time, with affected user and session counts

High average alarm rate and slow alarm response time, with affected user and session counts Additional Contributing Risk Factors: Sustained skin temperature and sustained activity level

Sustained skin temperature and sustained activity level Suggested Actions Per Group: Prioritized recommendations surfaced directly in the dashboard, enabling faster, more confident decision-making

A New Reusable Wearable

Epicore has built the Connected Hydration armband for real-world daily use at scale. By eliminating adhesives and simplifying day-to-day cleaning, it removes a key barrier to deploying biowearables consistently across large-scale operations. The result is a small and rugged form factor that fits naturally into daily workflows, reducing cost and setup time, while maintaining continuous access to personalized hydration and physiological data.

Key benefits of the armband include:

Fully reusable device across activities, with no single-use adhesives

Accessory strap and sleeve application and removal — easy on, easy off

Cleans with soap and water rinse, no specialized cleaning process required

Captures sweat loss, sweating rate, sodium, skin temperature, and motion/activity data

"Wearable technologies have traditionally focused on telling you what went wrong after the fact. But in a world where heat, stress, and physiological strain are increasingly shaping human performance across workplaces, healthcare, and everyday life, reactive insights are no longer enough," said Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO and Co-founder of Epicore Biosystems. "For the first time, individuals and the teams that support them have access to daily hydration readiness scores built from real-time sweat and physiology data, along with a system that translates these insights into clear, actionable guidance. We're moving beyond hydration as a passive or compliance-driven metric and toward a preventative, continuous intelligence platform for human performance and wellbeing."

The novel features of the Connected Hydration platform, including the reusable armband, mobile app, and enhanced cloud dashboard capabilities, are available now.

To learn more about Connected Hydration and to explore potential collaborations, visit www.epicorebiosystems.com.

About Epicore Biosystems

Epicore Biosystems is a digital health company spun out of Northwestern University's Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics and the John Rogers Laboratory. Epicore has developed advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time and personalized health insights. Their clinically validated biowearable solutions and cloud analytics are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health. To learn more, visit: https://www.epicorebiosystems.com/. Follow Epicore on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epicore-biosystems.

SOURCE Epicore Biosystems, Inc.