EpicQuest Education Awarded CES Speed Award for Global Branding

The Award Recognizes the Company's Internationalization Strategy that Exports its Academic Programs and Pioneers Initiatives that Integrate AI into Higher Education

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education," or the "Company"), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that it has been awarded the CES Speed Award for Global Branding at CES 2026, the world's largest global technology event held in Las Vegas. The award is a signature initiative presented by Attencity Marketing and SMG, CES's exclusive China media partner.

"We are very pleased to receive the CES Speed Award that recognizes excellence in global brand acceleration for emerging international companies. The award is testament to our success in advancing our internationalization strategy by establishing a hybrid 'global campus' that enables students to seamlessly take courses offered by educational institutions the Company owns and operates, both online and in-person within their home countries," said Zhenyu Wu, EpicQuest Education's CFO .

"Concurrently, we are developing an AI platform focused on student engagement and tutoring that uniquely integrates human interaction to ensure personalized support. These innovations serve as foundational steps toward EpicQuest's ultimate objective: the creation of a comprehensive AI-based university," he continued.

"Our innovative approach of building foundational and collaborative programs in student home countries has fueled strong company growth. This approach has empowered access to students around the world to our distinctive academic offerings and strengthened their pathways to higher education in the United States, Canada, and other regions. In turn, this allows us to diversify our revenue streams and build a robust enrollment pipeline for both Davis University and EduGlobal College," Dr. Wu concluded.

EpicQuest Education's Strategy of Internationalization

EpicQuest Education believes that its collaborative programs for Davis University and EduGlobal College, its two owned and operated institutions of higher learning, are a key element of its internationalization strategy to expand its student enrollment and academic programming. The Company's strategy provides enhanced globalized learning and enriched multicultural experiences that can help students reach their full potential and better prepare them for careers in the global economy. Further, EpicQuest Education's strategic growth plan has increased its international student enrollment in recent periods which can lead to strong and sustainable financial results.

About CES (a/k/a Consumer Electronics Show)

CES is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association that is held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Winchester, Nevada. The event typically hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry. CES is the world's largest gathering for consumer technology and CES 2026 is expected to record attendance of over 140,000 people. For more information, please visit https://www.ces.tech/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training university located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC ("Gilmore"), in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

