EpicQuest Education Further Expands its International Programs with its Graduate Business Program in Sri Lanka

Davis University's First Graduate Program to be Offered Internationally with Potential to Generate Revenue of At Least $2 Million Over the Next Four Years

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis University ("Davis") recently entered into non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with The Lyceum Campus Private Limited ("Lyceum") located in Sri Lanka to offer Davis' Masters of Science in Management Program. The MOU was signed on December 12, 2025, which will be in effect for four years, and it is renewable thereafter.

"The global launch of Davis University's Masters of Science program reflects our commitment to a truly global vision of education, and it is a central pillar of our internationalization strategy," said Diane Brunner, President of Davis University. "By extending our academic footprint across continents, we are not only expanding access to world-class education but also strengthening our diverse global revenue base. Our relationship with Lyceum Campus opens doors to a key South Asia market that empowers students to earn Davis University degrees in their home country with greater affordability and flexibility. This MOU marks a major milestone for Davis, opening up a new avenue for international expansion and fostering deeper academic exchange."

The MOU between Davis and Lyceum launches a strategic academic relationship to bring Davis' Masters of Science in Management (MSM) program to students in Sri Lanka, expanding high-quality graduate management education in the region through online teaching. All MSM courses are fully accredited Davis courses, and Davis will remain the sole academic provider and degree-granting institution for the MSM program. Lyceum has agreed to reasonably strive to achieve a minimum annual number of 150 students in Year 1 (May 2026 – February 2027 intakes), to increase by 100 students each year, so that Year 4 (May 2029 – February 2030 intakes) constitutes 450 students. Upon agreement with Davis, Lyceum may provide services for offering additional Davis academic programs.

About Lyceum Campus of Sri Lanka

Lyceum Campus of Sri Lanka ("Lyceum Campus"), located in a main suburb of Sri Lanka, provides students with state-of-the-art facilities with academic learning that meets international standards and where students can thrive for excellence by experiencing international education in a fully-fledged campus close to home. Its curriculum encompasses foundation programs in business, science, information technology and engineering, and Lyceum Campus also offers coursework and degrees in education and business studies. For more information, please visit https://lyceumcampus.lk/.

EpicQuest Education's Strategy of Internationalization

EpicQuest Education believes that its collaborative programs for Davis University and EduGlobal College, its two owned and operated institutions of higher learning, are a key element of its internationalization strategy to expand its student enrollment and academic programming. The Company's strategy provides enhanced globalized learning and enriched multicultural experiences that can help students reach their full potential and better prepare them for careers in the global economy. Further, EpicQuest Education's strategic growth plan has increased its international student enrollment in recent periods which can lead to strong and sustainable financial results.

About Davis University

Davis University ("Davis") was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training University located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to offering numerous associates degrees, and a bachelor's degree in business, Davis has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. It also has articulation agreements with several international schools for the transfer of credits to attend Davis. Davis is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit www.davisuniversity.edu/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training university located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC ("Gilmore"), in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

