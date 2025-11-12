Epicutis Expands Global Footprint With New Offices in Sydney and Kyoto

Brings Science-Backed, Transparency Driven Barrier Repair Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicutis® , the science-driven skincare brand by biotech innovator Signum Biosciences, proudly announces its continued international expansion with the establishment of new offices in Sydney, Australia and Kyoto, Japan. This milestone marks a major step forward in Epicutis' mission to make clinical-grade, EWG-Verified skincare accessible to professionals and consumers worldwide.

"Epicutis has always been rooted in science, transparency, and global collaboration," shares Maxwell Stock, Founder and CEO of Epicutis. "With our growing success across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, expanding into Asia-Pacific was the natural next step. Both Australia and Japan share our deep commitment to skin health, innovation, and integrity in formulation."

Australia & New Zealand: A Market Focused on Skin Health

With some of the highest UV indices in the world, Australia and New Zealand represent a key market for preventive, barrier-supportive skincare. Epicutis' proprietary molecules - TSC, Hyvia®, and DSD - offer scientifically validated protection against oxidative stress, inflammation, and environmental damage, aligning perfectly with the region's growing conversation around sun safety and skin longevity.

The new Sydney office will serve as Epicutis' headquarters for the ANZ region, supporting distribution, professional education, and spa partnerships across Australia and New Zealand.

Kyoto, Japan: Honoring the Brand's Japanese DNA

Epicutis' expansion into Japan carries deep significance for the company. "Japan has played a vital role in our story for more than two decades," says Stock. "It's home to our formulator, Masanori Tamura, and a place whose culture of precision and craftsmanship has always inspired our work. Expanding Epicutis here is not just growth—it's a gesture of respect and a return to our roots."

The new Kyoto office will serve as Epicutis' Asia-Pacific hub, housing a dedicated sales and management team to support dermatologists, aesthetic clinics, and luxury spas throughout Japan and neighboring markets.

A Continued Commitment to Science-Backed, Clean Beauty

This expansion underscores Epicutis' global vision: to bridge the gap between biotechnology and beauty, providing skincare that is both luxurious and effective, clinically proven, non-toxic, and sustainably made.

Find an Epicutis provider near you and additional clinical studies at www.epicutis.com.

About Epicutis

Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and minimal ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com . To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com .

