Epicutis® Lipid Shield SPF 30 Achieves EWG Verified® Status

A milestone moment as Epicutis launches one of the cleanest, safest, and most scientifically advanced mineral SPFs on the market

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicutis®, the science-driven skincare brand by biotech innovator Signum Biosciences, is proud to announce that Lipid Shield SPF 30 has officially earned the prestigious EWG Verified® mark, the Environmental Working Group's highest standard for ingredient safety and transparency.

Epicutis Lipid Shield SPF 30

This verification positions the Lipid Shield among the cleanest, safest sunscreens available, and the only one that pairs EWG-Validated non-nano zinc oxide with TSC (Disodium Tetramethylhexadecenyl Succinoyl Cysteine), Epicutis' patented super-lipid designed to calm, protect, and repair skin at the molecular level.

"Receiving the EWG Verified designation underscores our commitment to science, safety, and absolute transparency," says Maxwell Stock, Founder and CEO of Epicutis. "Consumers deserve sun protection that truly puts their skin health first -free of questionable additives, clinically smart, and proven effective. Lipid Shield SPF 30 is all of that and more."

The First Zinc Oxide SPF with TSC: Protection + Repair

Lipid Shield is the first and only SPF to harness the power of TSC, a biotech-developed active shown to calm visible redness, protect collagen integrity, and support skin's repair mechanisms under UV stress — even if reapplication is delayed. This unique combination makes Lipid Shield a smarter SPF choice with an added layer of UV protection with .25 percent TSC; half of the concentration found in Epicutis' hero Lipid Serum product.

Performance-Oriented, Technology-Powered

With 21 percent non-nano zinc oxide, Lipid Shield delivers clean, physical broad-spectrum protection against UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays, without systemic absorption or irritation. Its sweat-stable, water-resistant texture stays put, so it will not drip, sting eyes, or slide off skin, even in heat or heavy activity. Ideal for athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and all ages, Lipid Shield supports an active lifestyle with forty minute water-resistant certification.

Cosmetic Elegance Without Compromise

Unlike many zinc oxide sunscreens, Lipid Shield was designed for cosmetic elegance: it is lightweight, non-comedogenic, and blends seamlessly into a wide range of skin tones (Fitzpatrick I–V) without a heavy feel or chalky white cast.

Botanical Complex for Recovery and Comfort

In addition to TSC, Lipid Shield soothes sun-stressed skin with a botanical complex of licorice root extract, bisabolol (chamomile), and aloe vera leaf, which hydrate, calm, and help mitigate post-sun discomfort.

Find an Epicutis provider near you and additional clinical studies at www.epicutis.com.

About Epicutis

Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and minimal ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com . To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com .

SOURCE Epicutis Skincare