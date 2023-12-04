Epicutis® Lipid Body Treatment Unveils Its Innovative Formulation, Redefining Topical Firming Solutions

Clean, Elegant Formula Delivers Instant Nourishing Hydration, Tightening & Contouring Effects from Head to Toe

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicutis®, a professional, medical-grade luxury skincare line by Signum Biosciences, announces the launch of its first ever body product, the Lipid Body Treatment. Expanding upon the proven efficacy of Epicutis' clean skincare products, this innovative formula is designed to optimize skin health for the entire body.

This innovative hydrating, calming, firming and tightening formulation promotes healthy skin from head to toe with a proprietary blend of botanicals, small-batch formulations and an unwavering dedication to minimal ingredients and full transparency.

This advanced body treatment harnesses cutting-edge technology that sets a new standard. The proprietary botanical extract derived from Chia Seeds, known as HYVIA®, coupled with the Spilanthes Acmella Flower Extract work together to firm and deeply hydrate the skin.

This potent combination is further enhanced by the inclusion of Caffeine, Lychee Seed Extract, and Glucosyl Hesperidin, working in harmony to tighten the skin naturally, all without the need for preservatives. Epicutis' Lipid Body Treatment is engineered to firm and tighten the skin by reducing fat tissue thickness, neovascular activity (formation of new veins), and an overall reduction of the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Just one application provides instant and long-lasting hydration, ensuring skin remains refreshed and revitalized for a full 24 hours.

"After years of development, we are thrilled to share Epicutis Lipid Body Treatment with the world," shares Maxwell Stock, CEO of Signum. "Bringing together Signum's proven expertise and patented technology with the power of natural botanicals, this new formula aims to deliver a superior solution for body care."

Epicutis® Lipid Body Treatment sets a new standard for body firming and hydration, backed by scientific innovation and nature's best ingredients. It provides a transformative experience for those seeking optimal skin health and vitality. Epicutis products are formulated exclusively with non-toxic, high quality, patented active ingredients, with the goal of attaining and maintaining healthy skin.

Epicutis products are available only through professional spas and clinician's offices. To locate one near you, visit https://epicutis.com/locate. To learn more about Epicutis visit www.epicutis.com.

About Epicutis
Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and minimal ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com. To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com.

