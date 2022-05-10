Epidemic Sound Launches AI Audio-Based Search Tool on Google Cloud

Epidemic Audio Reference (EAR) tool developed on Google Cloud will simplify and supercharge music discovery for content creators worldwide

Latest update to strategic partnership, aimed to support the company's rapid growth

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the market-leading service for direct licensing of royalty-free music, today announced Epidemic Audio Reference (EAR), an audio-based search tool running on Google Cloud that will help content creators quickly and easily find music for their productions.

Epidemic Sound offers 35,000 tracks and 90,000 sound effects used by millions of storytellers worldwide - everyone from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's largest brands. Designed to create a more natural search experience, creators can now use EAR to manually select specific sections of Epidemic Sound tracks to use as search criteria. Developed using Google Cloud technology, including BigQuery, TensorFlow, and Vertex AI, the tool uses machine learning to analyse the characteristics and notes of the chosen bar of music and then suggest music of a similar tone and sound.

"EAR is the latest feature in our commitment to making it as easy and quick as possible for content creators to find the right music no matter how they search. Google Cloud's scalable and light-touch infrastructure has been instrumental to our ability to meet user demand and develop innovations like EAR," says Greg Elkehag Funk, Chief Product Officer at Epidemic Sound.

The launch of EAR on Google Cloud is the latest phase of the two companies' ongoing strategic partnership. To keep pace with its growing global community of users, Epidemic Sound selected Google Cloud in 2019 to build a scalable infrastructure and rapidly grow its business. Since then, the company has expanded its use of Google's technology portfolio to include advertising and analytics, ML capabilities, containerisation, compute and storage.

Google Cloud is already supporting Epidemic sound to:

By using BigQuery and Looker, Epidemic Sound is able to connect multiple sources of external and internal data and apply ML analytics to better understand user behavior. Epidemic Sound is also able to translate these insights into better library categorisation, tailored searches and recommendations by matching results with a user's taste based on tracks they've previously downloaded. Speed up development of products and services - By leveraging Google Kubernetes Engine to automate application deployment, scaling, and upgrades, Epidemic Sound is able to free up developer time to stay laser-focused on innovation of new platform features and services for creators.

By leveraging Google Kubernetes Engine to automate application deployment, scaling, and upgrades, Epidemic Sound is able to free up developer time to stay laser-focused on innovation of new platform features and services for creators. Ensure platform stability and reliability - Epidemic Sound is using Google Cloud's secure and scalable global infrastructure to help manage swings in traffic and minimize latency – no matter how many users are visiting it.

- Epidemic Sound is using Google Cloud's secure and scalable global infrastructure to help manage swings in traffic and minimize latency – no matter how many users are visiting it. Drive an ROI-efficient approach to marketing – By connecting Google Marketing Platform and Google Ads with Google Analytics in the cloud, Epidemic Sound can capture real-time user actions and accurately predict customer lifetime value.

"Epidemic Sound represents a great example of a business continually transforming and adapting to change. We are proud to work with a home-grown Swedish company and be part of its growth journey. Through the use of Google Cloud technologies, Epidemic Sound can now equip and empower its entire organization with the tools necessary to serve its growing digital communities," says Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud Nordic Region.

About Epidemic Sound

Epidemic Sound, the market leading platform for restriction-free music, was established in 2009 with the mission to soundtrack the world. Since then, the company has democratized access to music for millions of storytellers with its innovative digital rights model. This helps content creators take their videos to the next level, while supporting musicians both financially and creatively.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

