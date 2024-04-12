Epigenetic Laboratories Partner to Increase Access to Early Cancer Detection Technology, as U.S. Braces for Record High New Cancer Cases

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As health officials in the United States brace for an all-time record high of new cancer cases in 2024, the demand for access to novel cancer screening technologies sees an urgent spike. In order to save lives, providers must overcome early-detection roadblocks such as limited cancer types in which a screening tool exists, along with failures in diagnostic accuracies. Laying the groundwork for revolutionary solutions to these screening pitfalls, epigenetic laboratories Precision Epigenomics and TruDiagnostic announce a new, U.S. based partnership.

With a network of 40,000 integrative medicine clinicians across the country, TruDiagnostic is able to extend access to Precision Epigenomics' novel, blood-based, multiscreening cancer test EPISEEK™. TruDiagnostic was built to serve healthcare providers, and EPISEEK testing through their laboratory would be conducted only under a prescription order. EPISEEK is exciting researchers and doctors alike, as studies show it may lead to earlier diagnosis in cancers with no available screening tests.

"We are looking at approximately 610,000 cancer deaths in the U.S. each year, in which there are currently no FDA-approved screening options," explains Dr. Rich Bernert, AP/CP Board-Certified Pathologist and COO of Precision Epigenomics. That's why Bernert's team focused their research on Multi-Cancer Detection blood tests (liquid biopsies) that evaluated epigenetic markers of cancer. By looking at trends in molecular patterns that form on one's DNA (epigenetic markers) as a result of various cancer types, Precision Epigenomics was able to develop a groundbreaking, highly sensitive, cancer-screening test.

While only four types of cancer have government recommended detection tools (breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung) Precision Epigenomics' Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) test is able to identify more than a dozen cancer types with high incidence rates.

"Our MCD blood test is intended to be used as a complementary tool to these established cancer screening assessments," Bernert clarifies. "However, in some cases, especially for cancer types that have no previously established screening test and are notoriously hard to detect, it may be the only warning sign for providers." According to recent research from the University of Chicago, only 14% of cancers in the U.S. are diagnosed after the patient had a recommended screening test; further highlighting the value of complementary and follow-up tools with higher sensitivity and specificity.

TruDiagnostic will now begin offering EPISEEK™ testing to its robust network of clinicians, as both companies unite in their focus of harnessing the health data embedded in the epigenome to improve human health outcomes.

"We are excited to work with the Precision Epigenomics team to add EPISEEK testing to our testing menu for our referring clinicians," says Hannah Went, Director of Operations and Co-Founder of TruDiagnostic. "Multicancer liquid biopsy testing is one of the most exciting developments in DNA methylation diagnostics. The unique features of EPISEEK convinced us of the clinical utility of this testing and we are excited to offer this innovative test to our medical providers."

"TruDiagnostic's emphasis on quality, innovative solutions, and deep expertise in epigenetic testing makes them an ideal partner to deliver EPISEEK to their patients. This agreement with TruDiagnostic provides Precision Epigenomics with a pathway for our testing to those who will benefit most from it," concludes Dr. Mark Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Epigenomics.

Academic and healthcare professionals are invited to learn more about the science behind EPISEEK, along with guidance on clinical applications from physicians, during an informational webinar on April 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

About TruDiagnostic

Home to the largest, private DNA methylation database in the world, TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory that specializes in epigenetic testing and research. In partnership with notable biotech developers, researchers, and academic institutions, TruDiagnostic is transforming the healthcare potential of epigenetic data into actionable applications. For additional information regarding TruDiagnostic and the services it provides, please visit the company website at https://trudiagnostic.com/

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics is an innovative molecular diagnostics company focused on earlier detection and better outcomes for cancer patients. The company is known for its knowledgeable staff, commitment to patient care, and absolute dedication to quality. For additional information regarding Precision Epigenomics and its EPISEEKTM testing, please visit the company website at https://precision-epigenomics.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to several factors, some of which are not within the control of the Companies.

