Epigenetics Market size is set to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2024-2028, Rising epigenetic applications in non-oncology diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global epigenetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Oncology and Non-oncology), Product (Reagents, Kits, and Enzymes and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abcam plc, Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Eisai Co. Ltd., Element Biosciences Inc, EpiGentek Group Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis AG, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research Corp., and CellCentric Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The epigenetics market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for personalized medicine. Enzyme technology, including production, isolation, purification, and utilization of enzymes for synthetic drug assembly, is a key driver. Researchers modify enzyme properties for desired functions like kinetics, thermal stability, and specificity, which are essential for gene expression studies.

This technology is also utilized in pharmaceuticals for treating spinal injuries, nerve tissue regeneration, and SCID. Epigenetics is also linked to various health issues such as cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune diseases. Key areas of focus include DNA methylation, epigenetic markers, and non-oncology conditions. Technological advancements in toxicoepigenetics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) further expand market opportunities.

Market Challenges

The epigenetics market is characterized by the growing demand for epigenetic testing, driven by advancements in epigenetic processes such as DNA methylation, histone modification, and RNA regulation. These tests offer insights into the impact of external stimuli, including viruses, aging population, cigarette smoke, and environmental pollutants like heavy metals and pesticides, on gene expression.

Epigenetic testing is crucial for disease risk assessment, particularly for chronic diseases like cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, and cervical cancer, as it considers the role of causative agents and hormonal influences. Despite the potential benefits, affordability and regulatory approvals remain significant challenges in the market. Epigenetics also plays a role in non-oncology conditions, autoimmune diseases, and reproductive problems.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Oncology

1.2 Non-oncology Product 2.1 Reagents

2.2 Kits

2.3 Enzymes and others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Oncology- The epigenetics market experiences substantial growth in the healthcare sector, particularly in the oncology segment. Epigenetic processes, such as DNA methylation and histone modification, play a crucial role in various diseases, including cancers. Cancers can be caused by a multitude of factors, including viruses, aging population, and exposure to causative agents like cigarette smoke, heavy metals, and pesticides.

Epigenetic testing, through assays like methylation-specific PCR (MSP), aids in identifying abnormalities in DNA methylation patterns, helping diagnose diseases such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, liver cancer, and lung cancer. Epigenetic testing also holds potential for non-oncology conditions, such as autoimmune diseases and reproductive problems.

Affordability, approvals, and funding are essential factors influencing the market's growth. Instruments, kits, enzymes, RNA regulation, and services are integral components of the epigenetics market. Epigenetic processes are influenced by external stimuli, including hormones and radiation, further expanding the market's scope.

Research Analysis

The Epigenetics Market encompasses a significant and growing sector in the healthcare industry. This market focuses on the study of Epigenetic pathways, which involve modifications to DNA methylation and histone proteins, influenced by various causative agents such as external stimuli, autoimmune diseases, cigarette smoke, heavy metals, and pesticides.

Epigenetic testing and Epigenetic products play a crucial role in understanding the control of genes in various ailments, including autoimmune diseases, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and chronic diseases. Epigenetics offers insights into the causative agents of cognitive function impairments and reproductive problems. The Epigenetics Market continues to expand as research advances in understanding the intricacies of Epigenetic modifications and their implications for various cancers and diseases.

Market Research Overview

The Epigenetics Market refers to the industry focused on the study of epigenetic modifications, which alter gene expression without changing the DNA sequence. These modifications play a crucial role in various biological processes, including development, aging, and disease. The market encompasses technologies and tools used for epigenetic research, such as chromatin immunoprecipitation, bisulfite sequencing, and massively parallel sequencing.

Epigenetic modifications are linked to numerous diseases, including cancer, neurological disorders, and metabolic conditions. The market is driven by the growing understanding of the role of epigenetics in health and disease, as well as advancements in technologies for studying these modifications. Additionally, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and diagnostics is expected to fuel market growth.

