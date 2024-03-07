Epignosis Offers TalentLMS Learning Software to Women-Owned SMBs for International Women's Day

The learning software company launches its Skills Accelerator Program to help female entrepreneurs with upskilling and cultivating a culture of continuous learning.

SAN FRANCISCO , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epignosis, a leading global learning software company, is proud to announce the launch of its Skills Accelerator Program for women-owned small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This initiative is designed to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary technology and resources for employee reskilling and upskilling opportunities, helping foster a culture of continuous learning. Epignosis will offer 20 selected women entrepreneurs free access to its industry-leading learning platform – TalentLMS — for two years.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, it is imperative to address the challenges faced by women-owned businesses. Economic and social imperatives underscore the importance of strengthening women entrepreneurs, not only as a matter of equality but also for economic growth and sustainability. Women-owned businesses often encounter obstacles such as limited access to capital and lower profitability compared to their male counterparts. According to a recent LinkedIn global study, organizations that invest in employee development report 15% higher productivity levels than those that don't.

Epignosis recognizes these challenges and is committed to providing support to bridge the gender gap in entrepreneurship. "At Epignosis, we believe in the power of SMBs and the vital role women play in shaping the workforce and driving business and economic growth. By launching the Epignosis Skills Accelerator Program for women-owned SMBs, we are taking tangible steps towards creating a more equitable business environment," said Nikhil Arora, CEO of Epignosis. "We firmly believe that prioritizing and investing in a culture of continuous learning is key to shaping the future of work and are pleased to expand this opportunity to more organizations who may not have the capital resources to do so. The data demonstrates that learning and development programs within organizations not only strengthen company cultures but also drive engagement, foster innovation and growth."

The program will offer the selected women-owned SMBs access to Epignosis's cutting-edge Learning Management System technology, TalentLMS, along with access to TalentLibrary, a library of ready-made courses for training on soft skills and workplace topics. TalentLMS makes training easy, simple, and accessible. It ensures your learners are not only engaged but also grow and excel in their roles, significantly contributing to your company's success.

Epignosis invites women-owned SMBs from all industries to apply for the Skills Accelerator Program to take advantage of this opportunity to drive positive change within their organizations.

For more information about the Skills Accelerator Program for women-owned SMBs, please visit www.talentlms.com/iwd-skills-accelerator.

About Epignosis

Epignosis is a leading global software house in learning tech and trusted by over 22 million people in more than 160 countries worldwide. With a mission to democratize learning for companies of all shapes and sizes across the globe, its portfolio includes TalentLMS – a zero-overhead cloud LMS for SMBs, TalentLibrary – an on-demand library of ready-made courses, eFront – an enterprise learning management platform, TalentCards – a mobile app for training the deskless workforce and TalentHR– an all-in-one HRIS to manage people operations. Epignosis's suite of software solutions is used by SMBs and global enterprises including Google, the United Nations, Schneider Electric, eBay, LVMH, ISUZU, Epson, Zalora, and HarperCollins Publishers, and many more. For more information, visit www.epignosishq.com.

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a "yes" from everyone, it's where great teams and companies go to grow. With an experience that's fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home.

