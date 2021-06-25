Epika Fleet Services Acquires Deaton Fleet Solutions in Rome, GA

ROME, Ga., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, Inc. announced today the acquisition of Deaton Fleet Solutions, based in Rome, GA.

The acquisition serves to strengthen Epika's presence in the Southeastern United States, while expanding their mobile service offering for commercial fleet partners with heavy-duty trucks and trailers. Service offerings from Deaton include mobile preventative maintenance and mechanical repair, tire replacement and repair services, and comprehensive in-shop mechanical repair.

Epika is excited about this new partnership and plans to invest in expansion of the mobile fleet to continue to grow the Deaton brand throughout the Southeast.

"Our vision of becoming a fully integrated commercial vehicle service organization that can service our customers coast-to-coast has taken a major step forward with the addition of Deaton Fleet Solutions. We look forward to working with the Deaton team to assist in continuing their impressive growth trajectory." said Glenn Sherburne, CEO of Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Our company was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, and Deaton Fleet Solutions. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia; five full-service repair and maintenance facilities and 15 branch locations operating nearly 50 mobile service units in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Mississippi. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

Contact:

Megan McTaggart

612-509-1411

[email protected]

SOURCE Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.EpikaFleet.com

