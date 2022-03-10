Epika Fleet Services Acquires Truckers 24-Hr Road Service, Inc. in Milton, FL

MILTON, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, Inc. announced today the acquisition of Truckers 24-Hr Road Service, Inc., based in Milton, FL.

The acquisition serves to strengthen Epika's presence in the Southeastern United States along I-10, while expanding their mobile service offering for commercial fleet partners with heavy-duty trucks and trailers into Florida. Service offerings from Truckers 24 include mobile preventative maintenance and mechanical repair, and in-shop mechanical repair.

Epika is excited about this new partnership and plans to invest in expansion of the mobile fleet to continue to grow the Truckers 24 brand.

"We are thrilled to be adding Truckers 24-Hr Road Service to the Epika network," added Glenn Sherburne, CEO of Epika Fleet Services, "The combination of their talented team and the resources and relationships of Epika positions us to deliver best-in-class service to customers from Georgia to Alabama along the I-10 corridor."

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Our company was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, and Truckers24-Hr Road Service. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia; Seven full-service repair and maintenance facilities and 19 branch locations operating over 60 mobile service units in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

Contact:

Megan McTaggart

612-509-1411

[email protected]

SOURCE Epika Fleet Services, Inc.