Epika Fleet Services Expands Florida Coverage by Partnering with Freeway Fleet Services

Strengthening Epika's national network and enhancing mobile and in-shop capabilities in the Southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, Inc. today announced its partnership with Freeway Fleet Services, LLC and One Way Diesel Truck Repair, Florida-based providers of mobile and in-shop diesel maintenance and repair. With operations in Miami and mobile coverage across South Florida, Freeway brings a trusted, technician-led service model that deepens Epika's presence in a critical Southeastern market.

Founded in 2016 and owned by Alfredo and Ariatna Prince, Freeway Fleet Services has built a reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and professionalism across truck, trailer, and heavy equipment service. Their full-service facility (operated under One Way Diesel) and established mobile fleet serve a range of fleet customers from local contractors to regional carriers.

"Freeway represents the kind of technician-first, high-integrity business we're proud to bring into the Epika Network and expands our service network to Southern Florida," said Ian McKeen, CEO of Epika Fleet Services. "Alfredo and Ariatna have built something truly special rooted in deep technical expertise and a strong commitment to their customers and team in Florida. We're excited to welcome them to the Epika family."

Freeway's capabilities span engine diagnostics, A/C service, transmissions, preventive maintenance, DOT inspections, and more. These services are delivered with fast turnaround and a personal touch that reflects their values of honesty, professionalism, and reliability.

"Partnering with Epika allows us to continue doing what we love while gaining access to a larger network and even more resources to serve our customers," said Alfredo Prince, President of Freeway Fleet Services. "We're excited to grow together and help shape the future of fleet maintenance."

About Epika Fleet Services, LLC.

Epika Fleet Services is a nationwide network of leading medium and heavy-duty maintenance providers offering comprehensive solutions through mobile and in-shop service centers. Through TopTech Fleet Solutions, Epika can also connect fleets to a nationwide network of vetted service partners, delivering everything from fully managed maintenance programs to emergency services. Epika and its brand family are committed to providing fleets with clearer answers, faster turnarounds, and expert care to help keep everything going right wherever and whenever service is needed.

