Epika Fleet Services, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Downtime Fleet, Inc.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, Inc. announced its strategic partnership with Downtime Fleet, Inc., based in Savannah, GA. This partnership gives Epika a nationwide footprint by expanding its emergency roadside service capabilities for commercial fleet partners with heavy-duty trucks and trailers throughout the United States.

"Breakdown solutions are a must for fleets looking to keep their assets on the road," added Glenn Sherburne, Executive Chairman of Epika Fleet Services. "This partnership allows us to provide the best breakdown response possible to our fleet customers with Downtime's extensive vendor network and national footprint."

Monica Dorsey, President of Downtime Inc., added, "We've spent nearly 20 years working hard to be a reliable resource for fleets looking for emergency breakdown assistance, and we can't wait to provide even more for them in partnering with Epika. We're excited for what the future holds."

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a nationwide network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Epika was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, and Truckers24-Hr Road Service. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia; Eight full-service repair and maintenance facilities, and 19 branch locations operating over 70 mobile service units in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. In addition to our in-house brands, we have a network of over 1500 service provider partners across the country. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

About Downtime Fleet:

Downtime Fleet, Inc. is an emergency roadside assistance service headquartered in Savannah, Georgia. They are a full-customer response center that provides the transportation industry with roadside assistance covering a full spectrum of emergency breakdown events. For more information, visit www.DowntimeFleet.com.

