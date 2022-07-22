Epika Fleet Services Partners with CS Truck & Trailer in Lithonia, GA

Further expanding their network of mobile service and repair options for commercial fleets in the Southeast.

LITHONIA, Ga., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epika Fleet Services, Inc. today announced its partnership with CS Truck & Trailer Repair, Inc., based in Lithonia, GA.

This strengthens Epika's presence in the Greater Atlanta area while significantly expanding its service offerings for commercial fleet partners with heavy-duty trucks and trailers. Service offerings from CS Truck & Trailer include mobile preventative maintenance and mechanical repair, in-shop mechanical repair, trailer repair, and body repair.

CS Truck & Trailer in Lithonia, GA

"This is an exciting union for Epika," added Glenn Sherburne, Executive Chairman of Epika Fleet Services, "Not only are we thrilled to welcome the entire CS Truck & Trailer team to our company, but this helps us expand our mobile maintenance and repair network throughout Atlanta. Additionally, we're expanding the capacity of our existing in-shop repair network while adding new services in paint and body repair."

Joe Coleman, President of CS Truck and Trailer, added, "We've spent the last 25 years working hard to be the best service provider for our incredible customers, and we can't wait to be able to provide even more for them in partnering with Epika. Great things are on the horizon."

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Our company was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, and Truckers24-Hr Road Service. We currently have 11 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia; Eight full-service repair and maintenance facilities, and 19 branch locations operating over 60 mobile service units in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

