Epilepsy Foundation Collaborates with Eisai to Develop Epilepsy Digital Experience Navigator

LANDOVER, Md., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Epilepsy Foundation announced a collaboration with Eisai Inc. to develop a new platform — the Epilepsy Digital Experience Navigator (EDEN) — designed to empower people with epilepsy, their caregivers, and clinicians to use data to better understand and improve the epilepsy journey. EDEN will enable people with epilepsy to get connected to care, resources, and information tailored to their experience.

"The Epilepsy Foundation is committed to shaping the future of epilepsy research and leveraging technology to create greater efficiency in epilepsy care and treatment," said Jacqueline French, MD, chief medical and innovation officer, Epilepsy Foundation. "Getting the right information to the right person at the right time is critical for successfully managing epilepsy. Our collaboration with Eisai empowers people with epilepsy to successfully manage their condition while contributing to research that we hope can help improve standards of care in the future for people living with epilepsy."

EDEN will aggregate and analyze medical records, responses to surveys and data from connected devices to provide real-world insights for clinical research on new therapies and deliver new innovative tools and resources to the epilepsy community.

"At Eisai, everything we do is guided by our Human Healthcare (hhc) mission, putting patients and their families first while we also listen and learn from them. We seek to enable people to live their fullest lives, and continue to pursue the creation of solutions based on scientific evidence to help them achieve this," said Ivan Cheung, chairman, Eisai Inc. and global president, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co. Ltd. "Partnering with the Epilepsy Foundation on the launch of EDEN continues our commitment to patients and families in the epilepsy community, as we together pursue and advance new epilepsy solutions."

EDEN will be powered by Embleema's innovative technology platform which captures clinical and real-world patient-driven data and continuously delivers insights to multiple care and research stakeholders. The insights captured in EDEN may, in turn, help clinicians and researchers better interpret data to improve epilepsy outcomes.

"We are delighted to partner with the Epilepsy Foundation and Eisai to build EDEN," said Robert Chu, CEO of Embleema. "For the first time, patients will be able to directly contribute to research by continuously sharing rich real-world insights with stakeholders in a fully remote and consented manner, while at the same time benefit from personalized digital services to better manage their condition."

The Epilepsy Foundation plans to have EDEN up and running by Fall 2021.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation continues to focus on serving the epilepsy community through advocacy, education, direct services and research for new therapies. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation

