Epilepsy Foundation Florida Announces Launch of the Walk to END EPILEPSY® Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epilepsy Foundation Florida announced today that it has adopted the long-standing, successful nationwide Walk to END EPILEPSY® and bringing it to Miami on March 14, 2020 at Zoo Miami. The nationwide Walk to END EPILEPSY brings the community together to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. Join hundreds of people to support the Epilepsy Foundation's fundraising efforts and help raise awareness about epilepsy in the region.

"We are excited to bring the Walk to Miami to further engage and mobilize the community to be part of the fight to END EPILEPSY®," said Meredith Terrian, executive director, Epilepsy Foundation Florida. "This Walk is the first and only Walk to END EPILEPSY in Miami strengthening our current efforts in this region. All the money raised from this event supports families affected by epilepsy and seizures in our local community."

The Walk to END EPILEPSY Miami is expected to raise $40,000 to help the more than 223,900 people in Florida living with epilepsy and seizures. Everyone who participates in the Walk to END EPILEPSY — by leading a team, making a donation, sponsoring a person with epilepsy or volunteering — helps fund research and awareness, training programs on seizure recognition and first aid, as well as improved access to specialty and supportive care across communities in Florida.

Over a lifetime, one in 10 people will have a seizure, and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. There are more people living with epilepsy than with Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy, combined. Yet, epilepsy receives one-tenth the research funding than any one of those disorders.

Sponsors and in-kind donors of the 2020 Walk to END EPILEPSY Miami include: Greenwich Biosciences, Total Wines & More, Frost Museum, Schnebly Redland's Winery, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, UM Football, Flamingo Gardens and Top Golf Miami.

To sign up or for more information about the Walk to END EPILEPSY Miami, please visit www.WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/Miami.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation Florida

Epilepsy Foundation Florida serves people living with epilepsy across the state. The Foundation is leading the fight to END EPILEPSY® in Florida by supporting and mobilizing the epilepsy community through educational activities, direct services, advocacy, as well as research to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives. The Foundation also seeks to educate the general public to better understand epilepsy and seizure disorders, including knowing proper seizure first aid. For more information, please visit epilepsyfoundationfl.org

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation

