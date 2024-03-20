Epilepsy Foundation Partners with Iaso Ventures to Launch the NeuroImpact Fund

Venture Philanthropy Fund to Support Development of New Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Technologies

BOWIE, Md., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Epilepsy Foundation announced a transformative partnership with Iaso Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm, to establish the Iaso NeuroImpact Fund. This innovative fund serves as a cornerstone for advancing the development of pioneering therapeutics, diagnostics, and technologies aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of care for epilepsy and seizure disorders. Leveraging the professional investment acumen of Iaso Ventures and the profound research and clinical expertise of the Epilepsy Foundation, the NeuroImpact Fund is poised to catalyze breakthroughs in epilepsy treatment and support.

The primary objective of the NeuroImpact Fund is to create a sustainable and enduring impact for people affected by epilepsy, as well as their families and caregivers. Building upon a legacy of fostering innovation, the Epilepsy Foundation has been instrumental in advancing new products through initiatives such as the Shark Tank Competition, New Therapy Commercialization Grants, and the Epilepsy Innovation Institute. Recognizing the critical need for bridging the gap between research and commercialization, the Foundation has identified the establishment of the NeuroImpact Fund as a primary source of funding to help accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.

"Throughout history, the Epilepsy Foundation has been at the forefront of supporting early-stage companies developing innovative solutions for epilepsy," said Bernice Martin Lee, chief executive officer, Epilepsy Foundation. "The NeuroImpact Fund represents a significant milestone in our journey, leveraging our collective expertise and resources to continue to drive innovation and improve the lives of people living with epilepsy."

Companies funded through the Iaso NeuroImpact Fund hold the promise to redefine epilepsy treatment paradigms with the most cutting-edge approaches. These innovative approaches encompass a diverse array of applications, including therapeutic development, seizure forecasting, rescue therapies, pediatric seizure prevention, and treatments for rare diseases. Through strategic investments in these areas, the Epilepsy Foundation aims to enhance access to care and transform the lives of people across the epilepsy spectrum.

"This collaboration represents an unprecedented opportunity to engage a wider spectrum of investors in driving tangible outcomes for people living with epilepsy," said Wasim Malik, managing partner, Iaso Ventures. "The Iaso NeuroImpact Fund will not only benefit those affected by debilitating neurological disorders but also offer investors a unique opportunity to make a meaningful difference while reaping market-leading financial returns."

For additional information about the NeuroImpact Fund and its initiatives, please visit epilepsy.com/NeuroImpact.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation continues to focus on serving the epilepsy community through advocacy, education, direct services and research for new therapies. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Iaso Ventures

Iaso Ventures is a venture capital investment firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences sector. Headquartered in Boston, the firm invests in companies developing innovative technologies and solutions that have the potential to deliver transformative impact for patients. The firm actively partners with leading research hospitals, disease foundations, pharma and medtech companies, and other key stakeholders to weave together a unique innovation ecosystem. Empowered by this partner network, Iaso Ventures portfolio companies have pioneered ground-breaking applications in such diverse areas as AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical development, drug design and delivery platforms, first-in-class therapeutics, and digital technologies for full lifecycle support across the entire life sciences value chain.

