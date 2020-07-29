Epilepsy Foundation is Challenging People to Wear Purple Lipstick on National Lipstick Day to Create Awareness about Epilepsy

"The goal of the #PurpleLipstickChallenge is to spark a conversation about epilepsy using lipstick as a conversation starter," said Geoff DeLizzio, Chief Development Officer. "In addition to raising funds, we want to create awareness about this brain disorder that can affect any of us. We are challenging everyone to raise money for a good cause, including men — because newsflash, us men can wear lipstick too!"

Epilepsy can affect anyone with a brain, and seizures can strike at any time, without warning or reason. Over a lifetime, 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy. Celebrity golfer, Kenzie O'Connell, is one of the 3.4 million people in the Unites States living with epilepsy. Diagnosed at the age of 21, Kenzie has been able to control her epilepsy with treatment. Her goal is to help others who are struggling with the brain disorder.

"I am in a position to help others and with the support of those around me, I feel like we can make a difference in a lot of lives," said Kenzie. "That's why I'm inviting everyone to join me in the Epilepsy Foundation's #PurpleLipstickChallenge to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy. So pass it on. Who's next?"

To participate in the challenge, simply record a video of yourself catching a tube of purple lipstick, holding the tube up to the camera, putting on purple lipstick, then "tossing" the lipstick to your right or left off the camera, and visit Give26.com to make a $26 donation. Post your video on Instagram and use the hashtag #PurpleLipstickChallenge, then challenge three or four of your friends to do the same.

For more information about epilepsy and seizures, visit epilepsy.com.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. It is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of nearly 50 partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to END EPILEPSY®. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding $68.7 million for epilepsy research and supporting 3,091 epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Kenzie O'Connell

Kenzie O'Connell is a known power of influence in golf and golf media and known for her golf game, engaging digital content, and her active advocacy around epilepsy. As a small-town Irish girl, Kenzie started playing the game of golf at a young age in Nebraska. Growing up to eventually land on the LPGA tour, Kenzie was struck by a life altering disorder- Epilepsy. Taking a break from competing and still working within golf, Kenzie's social media took off, without anyone knowing about her disorder. This resilient and persevering woman has worked with some of the biggest golf brands and travel groups creating content and in turn, became a brand ambassador for a few top name brands, competed in Golf Channel's high-ranking show, Shot Makers, and soon after became the official Co-Host of the show, TopGolf Tour. Based in Denver, CO, Kenzie started her charitable foundation, Fly 4 A Purpose, in support of epilepsy awareness and advancement. She spends her time fundraising and activating fun golf events and experiences in her hometown of Denver, Colorado. Instagram: @kenzie.oconnell

