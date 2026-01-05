Epilepsy Foundation of America Launches "Give26" to Mobilize National Support for Epilepsy Community

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America (EFA) announced today the launch of Give26, a new national giving and peer-to-peer fundraising campaign inspired by a powerful and often-overlooked reality: 1 in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy during their lifetime. The campaign calls on supporters nationwide to take action in honor of their friends, loved ones, coworkers, neighbors, and others impacted by epilepsy.

Throughout January 2026, donations made through Give26.com will be matched dollar for dollar up to $126,000 by the Epilepsy Foundation of America's Board of Directors. In a special moment tied to the campaign's namesake, all gifts made on January 26, 2026 (1/26) will be tripled, significantly amplifying the impact on programs and services that support people with epilepsy.

"Give26 reflects both the urgency of our mission and the strength of our community," said Bernice Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Epilepsy Foundation of America. "One in 26 people in this country will be affected by epilepsy, meaning it truly touches all of us. This campaign is an opportunity to come together, multiply our impact, and ensure that people with epilepsy have access to the support, resources, and hope they deserve."

At its core, Give26 brings EFA's vision to life: no one faces epilepsy alone. The campaign underscores the Foundation's commitment to ensuring that every person impacted by epilepsy, regardless of age, background, or geography, has access to the tools and support they need to live full and thriving lives. Through Give26, supporters help strengthen the networks of care, advocacy, and connection that make this vision a reality.

"I support the Epilepsy Foundation and the Give26 campaign in honor of the 1 in 26 people living with epilepsy," said Jeff Parent, Chair Emeritus of the Epilepsy Foundation of America. "I want to do more—for my children, my family, and everyone impacted by this disease."

Supporters can participate by making a donation or starting a fundraising team at Give26.com.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.

