Epilepsy Foundation of America Announces Lampsy Health as Winner of 2025 Startup Accelerator Course

BOWIE, Md., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America (EFA), in partnership with the Danny Did Foundation, announced Lampsy Health as the winner of the 2025 Epilepsy Foundation Startup Accelerator Course, a six-week virtual program designed to support startup companies focused on improving the lives of people with epilepsy.

Lampsy Health has developed an AI-powered smart lamp designed to provide invisible, at-home epilepsy monitoring using artificial intelligence to detect seizures and send alerts to caregivers, with the goal of reducing Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) risk during nighttime and other periods when supervision may be limited.

The 2025 Accelerator cohort also included three additional finalists: Pneumowave, BRILL Neurotech, and mjn-neuro; reflecting a diverse set of approaches to seizure detection, respiratory monitoring, brain imaging, and seizure risk prediction.

More information about the 2025 Startup Accelerator Cohort:

PneumoWave – Building a wearable biosensor platform that continuously monitors respiratory patterns to detect dangerous changes in breathing and apneas, with the potential to improve monitoring for people with epilepsy who may be at increased risk for Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

BRILL Neurotech – Creating a wearable brain-imaging headset capable of seeing when and where neurons fire in real time, with the potential to enhance diagnosis and management of epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

mjn-neuro – Developing MJN-SERAS, a discreet, AI-based earpiece that continuously monitors brain activity to predict seizure risk minutes before an event and send alerts to patients and caregivers to help prevent injuries and improve quality of life.

"Each company in this year's Accelerator came in with a strong idea and left with a clearer path to impact," said Caitlin Grzeskowiak, PhD, Chief Research and Innovation Officer, Epilepsy Foundation of America. "Lampsy Health stood out for the way it combines elegant design, a scientific approach to addressing one of the scariest parts of living with epilepsy: nighttime seizures, and for their commitment to partnering with people with epilepsy, families, and clinicians at each stage of development. We are proud to support Lampsy and the full cohort as they move from prototypes to real-world solutions."

Over six weeks, participating teams engaged with epilepsy experts, received communication coaching, and personalized mentoring with selected entrepreneurs who provided practical guidance on topics such as commercialization strategy, regulatory pathway, intellectual property, reimbursement, and investor pitching. Mentors for the 2025 cohort included Sharon Tan, Kent Leyde, John Hixson, MD, and Shiv Sabesan.

"Families reach out to us every day asking for tools that can offer them more safety, and the peace of mind to sleep without the constant fear of missing a seizure," said Tom Stanton, President, Danny Did Foundation. "It is exciting to see companies like Lampsy and the others channel cutting-edge technology into solutions that provide safety. Our partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation of America on this Accelerator Course helps ensure that promising ideas can evolve beyond the drawing board and into the hands of the families who critically need them."

Learn more about the Accelerator Course on epilepsy.com.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.

