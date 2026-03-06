Epilepsy Foundation of America Partners with SeizeSense to Expand Seizure Safety Awareness Nationwide

A Public Service Announcement Created by SeizeSense to Run in AMC Theatres Across the United States

BOWIE, Md., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America announced today a new partnership with SeizeSense, a youth-founded nonprofit dedicated to seizure education and stigma reduction, alongside a national seizure safety public service announcement (PSA) campaign that will run in AMC Theatres locations across the United States.

The animated PSA, developed by SeizeSense in collaboration with Blancolorenz.com, will educate moviegoers on how to recognize a seizure and respond safely and effectively. The announcement marks a significant step forward in expanding public understanding of epilepsy in everyday community spaces.

The PSA will air on National CineMedia (NCM) screens from Friday, March 6, 2026 through Thursday, April 2, 2026, and on Screenvision screens from Monday, March 9, 2026 through Sunday, April 5, 2026, appearing on screens nationwide.

SeizeSense was founded by young advocate Cristian Veloso, who was diagnosed after experiencing his first tonic-clonic seizure at the age of four while traveling in Spain. Following his diagnosis, he was homeschooled for a year as doctors worked to manage his condition. For years, he took nearly a dozen pills daily, was restricted from contact sports, and required close supervision around water. Today, he continues to manage his epilepsy with daily medication and annual EEG monitoring at Boston Children's Hospital, transforming his personal journey into a mission to support others.

"Living with epilepsy at a young age often made me feel different and isolated," said Veloso. "Over time, I learned to embrace epilepsy as part of who I am. I created SeizeSense to make sure others feel supported, safe, and understood."

SeizeSense's mission is to educate and empower individuals to respond effectively when someone experiences a seizure. Through accurate information, practical guidance, and community outreach, the organization works to reduce stigma and build inclusive environments where people with epilepsy feel respected and valued.

"This partnership reflects the power of community-driven advocacy," said Bernice Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Epilepsy Foundation of America. "By elevating seizure first aid education in public spaces like movie theaters, we are ensuring that more people know what to do when someone is having a seizure. This campaign is just the beginning of more awareness efforts and reflects our organization's mission – no one faces epilepsy alone."

EFA's partnership with SeizeSense will further amplify the campaign's reach, integrating the PSA effort into broader national education initiatives and reinforcing the Foundation's commitment to seizure first aid awareness and stigma reduction.

In addition to the PSA campaign, SeizeSense plans to expand its educational outreach by teaching seizure safety in schools throughout Miami and organizing fundraisers to support people with epilepsy who need additional resources and access to care.

"Epilepsy is a medical condition that affects real people who deserve understanding and support," Veloso added. "Education is key. Knowing how to respond during a seizure can make a critical difference. Informed communities help people with epilepsy live confidently and without fear of judgment."

To learn more about the Epilepsy Foundation of America, please visit: https://epilepsy.com. For more information about SeizeSense and their mission, please visit: https://seizesense.com.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.

About SeizeSense

SeizeSense is a nonprofit founded on the values of inclusivity, support, and resilience. Our mission is to build a community where individuals with epilepsy feel safe, understood, and empowered. We strive to raise awareness, break stigma, and create spaces where everyone—no matter their challenges—can thrive together. Our logo, the phoenix, represents rebirth and strength, reflecting our belief in overcoming obstacles and embracing life's journey, no matter the setbacks. To learn more visit seizesense.com.

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation