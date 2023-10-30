Laura Weidner Assumes New Role as Chief Advocacy & Government Relations Officer at the Epilepsy Foundation

News provided by

Epilepsy Foundation

30 Oct, 2023, 11:38 ET

Weidner Will Build on Federal and State-Level Efforts to Improve Access to Care, End Epilepsy-Related Discrimination, Promote Public Health & Education, and Fuel Research

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation today announced that Laura Weidner, Esq., has been promoted to Chief Advocacy and Government Relations Officer for her ongoing work to elevate advocacy for the 3.4 million people — and their families — in the U.S. living with the epilepsies. Since she joined the Foundation in 2018 as vice president of Government Relations & Advocacy, Weidner has spearheaded the organization's strategy on federal and state-level policy, as well as legal advocacy and grassroots engagement. In this new role, she will build on those efforts to improve access to care, end epilepsy-related discrimination, promote public health and education, and fuel research through advocacy efforts.

Continue Reading
Laura Weidner, Esq., Chief Advocacy & Government Relations Officer | Photo Credit: Joe Shymanski
Laura Weidner, Esq., Chief Advocacy & Government Relations Officer | Photo Credit: Joe Shymanski

"Since joining the Epilepsy Foundation, Laura has embodied the essence of our mission by advocating for policies that effect systemic change and address challenges that come with living with epilepsy," said Bernice Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Epilepsy Foundation. "She has achieved many remarkable milestones which have made a significant impact on our community. Her relentless pursuit of progress and passion for making a difference are an inspiration to us all."

Weidner's leadership at the Foundation was instrumental in securing a $3 million annual increase for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention's Epilepsy Program and tripling the annual funding for the Veterans Affairs Epilepsy Centers of Excellence. In addition, under her guidance, the Epilepsy Foundation's advocacy team, together with a network of offices, grassroots advocates, and partners have achieved key milestones:

  • Enactment of Seizure Safe Schools laws in nearly half the states
  • Launch of the first-ever Congressional Epilepsy Caucus
  • Protection of Medicare's Six Protected Classes policy
  • Launch of the Epilepsy Advocacy Champions program
  • Connecting more than 1,000 individuals annually to resources to fight epilepsy-related discrimination as part of the Jeanne A. Carpenter Legal Defense Fund

"Advocacy propels positive change in the lives of people with the epilepsies," said Weidner. "Maintaining the hard-won rights to be free of stigma and discrimination and have access to health care requires constant vigilance. Every individual who shares their story to raise awareness amplifies the collective power and impact of our community. I am humbled to work alongside epilepsy advocates from across the country, the Foundation's network, and partner organizations to continue fighting this fight and ensure that every person with epilepsy has what they need and deserve."

Prior to joining the Epilepsy Foundation as vice president, Weidner led federal policy efforts related to access to care and disability rights for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Public Policy Office for nine years. Before that, she worked in government affairs at the Child Welfare League of America for three years. Weidner's leadership extends beyond the Epilepsy Foundation. She served as immediate-past board chair and is currently a board member of the Consortium for Constituents with Disabilities, the largest coalition of national organizations working together on federal disability-related policy. She also plays critical roles in several other coalitions, including the Partnership to Protect Coverage, the Epilepsy Leadership Council, and the Partnership to Improve Patient Care (PIPC).

Laura earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University and a law degree from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. She is a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia bars.

About Epilepsy
According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation
With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation continues to focus on serving the epilepsy community through advocacy, education, direct services and research for new therapies. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation

Also from this source

Epilepsy Foundation Partners with Vector Solutions to Offer Seizure First Aid Trainings to Educators

Epilepsy Foundation Partners with Vector Solutions to Offer Seizure First Aid Trainings to Educators

The Epilepsy Foundation today announced a five-year collaboration with Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions for...
Ohio Governor DeWine Signs Sarah's Law for Seizure Safe Schools

Ohio Governor DeWine Signs Sarah's Law for Seizure Safe Schools

Epilepsy Foundation and Epilepsy Alliance Ohio announced today that House Bill 33 (Sarah's Law) was recently signed into law by Ohio Governor Mike...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.