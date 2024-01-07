Epinephrine Autoinjector Market size to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2023 to 2028, North America to account for 46% of market growth- Technavio

How is the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market expected to grow in the next five years?

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The epinephrine autoinjector market size is expected to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

How is the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market segmented?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2024-2028

The market is segmented by type (0.30gm, 0.15gm, and 0.50gm), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and home care), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Which region is expected to significantly contribute to the Epinephrine autoinjector Market?

North America is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the market in the region. The Viatriss monopolist position on the booming US market has been facilitated by not having received approval from the FDA or strict Food and Drug Administration rules which did not even consider any alternate epinephrine autoinjector in comparison to Viatriss EpiPen.

Who are the key players operating in the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOPROJET, Crossject, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Kaleo Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. - The company offers epinephrine autoinjectors such as SYMJEPI 0.15mg, and SYMJEPI 0.3mg

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the 0.30gm segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is expected in the epinephrine injection market by 0.30mg dosage due to rising volume sales of generic anaphylaxis autoinjectors.

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market: Market Dynamics

What are the main growth drivers for the Epinephrine Autoinjector market?

Rise in awareness of anaphylaxis and availability of innovative epinephrine autoinjectors

Rising innovations in marketing strategies by market players

Increasing prevalence of allergies

The Epinephrine Autoinjector Market experiences notable growth due to increased awareness of anaphylaxis and innovative autoinjectors. This rise in Anaphylaxis Awareness drives demand for effective Anaphylaxis Treatment and Emergency Allergy Treatment solutions. Addressing autoimmune responses and adhering to the Anaphylaxis Protocol necessitates advancements in Allergic Response Management. User-friendly autoinjectors and stringent Epinephrine Safety Measures further catalyze market growth, emphasizing the critical role of accessibility and safety in managing severe allergic reactions.

Who can offer a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends in Epinephrine Autoinjector?

Technavio Analyzes that the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is witnessing an emerging trend of frequent product launches influenced by government pressure on companies. This trend affects the landscape of EpiPen, Epinephrine Injection, and Adrenaline Autoinjector offerings. Innovations in Epinephrine Delivery, Administration, and Auto-Injector Devices signify the quest for EpiPen Alternatives, optimizing Epinephrine Dosage, Availability, and Storage. Government initiatives drive a dynamic market, shaping evolving Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Trends through continuous product enhancements and launches.

What are some of the challenges faced by the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market?

Challenges like product recall and regulatory issues significantly impede the growth of the Epinephrine Autoinjector Market. These hurdles impact critical areas such as Allergic Reactions, Severe Allergic Responses, and Anaphylactic Shock management. Issues in Food Allergy Management and the delivery of Allergy Relief Devices hinder efforts to address Life-Threatening Allergies. Ensuring Rapid Allergic Reaction Treatment via Portable Allergy Treatment solutions is constrained, affecting the availability of Allergy Emergency Kits and other essential Allergy Care Products, hampering overall Allergy Preparedness.

What are the key data covered in this epinephrine autoinjector market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the epinephrine autoinjector market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of epinephrine autoinjector market companies.

