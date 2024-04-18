Epiq Solutions Partners with CyNtell to Provide Wireless Device Detection Systems for the DoD

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiq Solutions (Epiq), a leading provider of software-defined radios and advanced wireless sensing systems, and CyNtelligent Solutions (CyNtell), a leading Federal cybersecurity services provider and certified 8(a) and HUBZone small business have established a partnership to provide complete solutions for wireless device detection in DoD sensitive areas.

The demand for device detection and mitigation has grown tremendously with the proliferation of low-profile wireless devices in everything from televisions to power tools to running shoes. Coupled with the ubiquity of personal smartphones and smart devices, enforcing the DoD's no-wireless policy in secure spaces, Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF), and Special Access Program Facilities (SAPF) have never been more of a challenge.

Wireless devices in secure spaces are seen as a threat to the sensitive information contained there and increasingly a potential cyber attack vector for adversaries. As recently as July, the Secretary of Defense authored a memo reinforcing the no wireless policy in SCIFs and SAPFs and providing guidance to program for and use electronic detection systems to ensure compliance.

The partnership between Epiq and CyNtell provides Federal customers with systems to detect, decode, and locate wireless devices in secure spaces and integrate this capability into cyber operations. The combination provides a turnkey experience for customers that includes site planning, installation, integration, training, and support and maintenance services.

"We're delighted to partner with CyNtell, a cybersecurity team specializing in delivering wireless systems that make a difference to the DoD," said Gary Schluckbier, Epiq's Vice President of Product. "The combination of our teams' technology and expertise will provide the DoD with an end-to-end solution that will help ensure policy compliance and manage risk exposure to the growing wireless threat."

"With years of experience deploying and supporting wireless intrusion device systems, our team understands the budgeting, deployment, and management challenges the DoD faces in implementing such systems," said Claude Williams, CyNtell's CEO. "Epiq's Flying Fox product is field-proven in large and small installations, and we're excited to amplify the availability of this technology to the DoD. We are laser-focused on the success of Flying Fox with the primary objective of extending the sales and support capabilities of Epiq and existing partners."

For more information about the wireless device detection offering, please visit epiqsolutions.com/products/integrated-systems/flying-fox .

About Epiq Solutions

Epiq Solutions develops cutting-edge software-defined radio products and processing solutions to enable spectrum dominance for maritime, land, air, and space domains. With more than 14 years serving government and commercial enterprise customers and 20K+ devices fielded to date, Epiq Solutions is a trusted partner with a proven heritage of delivering open architecture products in radically small form factors where time-to-market, cost, and performance are critical for mission success. For more information, visit epiqsolutions.com .

About CyNtelligent Solutions

CyNtelligent Solutions, LLC (CyNtell) was established in 2016 to provide professional services to the Federal government, specifically DoD. CyNtell provides exceptionally rated professional and educational services and support as a prime and subcontractor. Our staff is highly experienced with proven expertise evidenced through achieved industry credentials like CISSP, CSA+, CASP, CEH, CHFI, EDRP, ECIH. CyNtell is an SBA 8(a) and HUBZone certified small business and GSA contract holder. Connect with CyNtell at cyntell.com

