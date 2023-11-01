Epirus Delivers IFPC-HPM Counter-Swarm System to U.S. Army, Developing Pathway to Field High-Power Microwave Capability

News provided by

Epirus

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Successful completion of government acceptance testing advances counter-UAS capability and validates IFPC-HPM platoon's safety and FAAD C2 interoperability

Highlights:

  • Critical milestone successfully completed in collaboration between Epirus and the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO).
  • First high-power microwave (HPM) prototype delivery opens pathway to bringing HPM capability to Air Defense community.
  • Government acceptance test included evaluation of HPM system safety parameters and FAAD C2 interoperability.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epirus announced today the delivery of the first Indirect Fire Protection Capability – High-Power Microwave (IFPC-HPM) system to the U.S. Army. The IFPC-HPM is a Leonidas-derived counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS)-swarm capability – and this marks the first of four IFPC-HPM prototype systems Epirus will deliver to RCCTO, as part of a December 2022 contract award.

Continue Reading
The Leonidas-derived IFPC-HPM counter-swarm system shown in Epirus’ anechoic chamber.
The Leonidas-derived IFPC-HPM counter-swarm system shown in Epirus’ anechoic chamber.

Epirus delivered its HPM weapon after successfully completing a recent U.S. Army-sponsored government acceptance test hosted in Nevada. The testing event further validated the system's safety for personnel and fuel and marked HPM's continued progression from Science and Technology prototype to operational capability.

"In January, we began our work with RCCTO to deliver an operational high-power microwave weapon to the Air Defense community – and, today, we have done so in record time. With our Army associates, the team at Epirus has developed and demonstrated unprecedented HPM capability in just nine months," said Ken Bedingfield, Chief Executive Officer, Epirus. "That is no small feat – and we are honored to play a leading role in developing a pathway towards delivering a deployable counter-swarm capability to the Army."

Following delivery of the initial prototype to RCCTO, the system will undergo further evaluation and testing to develop tactics, techniques, and procedures for future use. Epirus' HPM system has emerged as a leading capability from a crowded industry of kinetic and directed energy solutions to counter individual and swarm UAS. 

Epirus and RCCTO will continue to collaborate to deliver an additional three prototype weapon systems over the course of the contracting period. The systems will undergo additional developmental testing to achieve technology maturation and enhance the prototypes to protect against a spectrum of UAS threats.

ABOUT EPIRUS:
Epirus is a technology company developing high-power microwave systems with unprecedented counter-electronics effects to protect against emerging threats. Visit our website to learn more about our innovative approach and cutting-edge product lines. For more information on Epirus' solutions or to request an interview with subject matter experts, please contact [email protected]. High-resolution assets can be downloaded here.

SOURCE Epirus

Also from this source

DARPA Awards Epirus Contract as Part of Massive Cross-Correlation (MAX) Program

DARPA Awards Epirus Contract as Part of Massive Cross-Correlation (MAX) Program

Epirus, a high-growth technology company developing breakthrough power management solutions, has been selected for the Defense Advanced Research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.