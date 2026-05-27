Episcopal Relief & Development Receives a $1 Million Grant to Deepen Its Impact in Communities Where Disaster Strikes

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development has received a $1 million, 3-year grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, Hope After the Storm: Capacity Building for Faith-Based Disaster Relief Organizations.

With this support from Lilly Endowment, Episcopal Relief & Development will strengthen the operational and technical capabilities of its US Disaster Program in response to the reality of increasingly frequent and severe disasters.

Christine, Tamara, Glenda and Shelter participating in a meeting of the Partners in Resilience & Response (PIRR) Initiative. (Photo credit: Partners in Resilience and Response Secretariat)

Importantly, the grant will fund the establishment of a learning management system where online training and continuing education can be centrally hosted and technical resources such as disaster planning and management toolkits can be accessed anytime by partners. In addition, the grant will be used to facilitate connections across an expanding network of Episcopal churches and other institutions, fostering opportunities for communities to learn and grow together.

"The grant from Lilly Endowment is a true blessing," said Eric Weaver, Director, Global Disaster Response & Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Investing in a learning management system and the development of a core set of disaster response toolkits means we can provide access to knowledge, resources and training to thousands of partners and local leaders around the world, ensuring that disaster response efforts are rapid and relevant to specific challenges and needs. By equipping and supporting partners and local leadership in this way, we're able to better serve disaster-impacted people and communities."

The grant to Episcopal Relief & Development is one of 30 grants being awarded through Hope After the Storm, an initiative which aims to strengthen the capacity of faith-based organizations to provide aid to individuals and families affected by disasters in communities throughout the United States.

Lilly Endowment recognizes that faith-based organizations play a key role in providing disaster relief services in the United States. They also serve as important vehicles through which individuals and religious communities live out their faith and serve others by volunteering and giving funds and other resources to address the immediate needs of their neighbors.

About Lilly Endowment

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, and maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

About Episcopal Relief & Development

For over 85 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development