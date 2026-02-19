Episcopal Relief & Development Partners with ADS Kenya to Respond to Drought in Eastern and North Eastern Kenya

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering with Anglican Development Services (ADS) Kenya to support communities affected by the ongoing drought in Kitui and Marsabit counties, where consecutive seasons of insufficient rainfall have sharply reduced access to food and water and undermined the local economy.

During the drought, residents are drawing the bits of water left for their animals.

Kenya is experiencing one of its most severe droughts in recent years. The impacts are particularly acute in arid and semi-arid areas, where households rely heavily on rain-fed agriculture and pasturing animals. In Kitui and Marsabit, thousands of people are facing rising food prices, water scarcity and declining livestock productivity.

Through the partnership with ADS Kenya, Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting a locally led emergency response that combines immediate humanitarian assistance with measures that strengthen community resilience and recovery. Households will be provided with cash assistance, water in bulk provided from tanks and mental health and spiritual support. The response prioritizes households experiencing the greatest vulnerability, including families with young children, pregnant and lactating women, older people, persons with disabilities and woman-or youth-headed households.

"For many households, this drought is not a single shock but part of a recurring cycle of loss," said Bwibo Adieri, Executive Director of ADS Kenya. "Our focus is to help communities cope now while reinforcing the local systems they rely on to recover and endure future droughts."

ADS Kenya, the development arm of the Anglican Church of Kenya, brings deep contextual knowledge and long-standing relationships with dioceses, county authorities and community leadership. Working through these trusted networks, the response will avoid duplicated efforts across agencies and increase impact. Episcopal Relief & Development works with ADS regional offices in Nyanza , Mt. Kenya and Western Kenya to implement integrated early childhood development, build climate resilience and reduce family and community violence. These partnerships help parents and caregivers to adopt nurturing parenting practices, learn new skills that will generate income, prepare for the future in savings and loans groups, and more.

"Effective drought response depends on local leadership and coordination," said the lead Program Officer for this response on behalf of Episcopal Relief & Development. "By partnering with ADS Kenya, we are supporting an approach that is community-driven, dignified and coordinated with experts, while addressing urgent needs and helping people recover."

Beyond immediate relief, the response emphasizes resilience by engaging existing community assets, strengthening local coordination structures and supporting dialogue around preparedness for recurring climate shocks. Safeguarding, inclusion and accountability are embedded throughout the response, with accessible feedback and complaints mechanisms in place.

Please pray for those affected by the drought in Kenya. Donations to Episcopal Relief & Development will provide aid in places where it is most needed.

About Anglican Development Services (ADS) Kenya

Anglican Development Services Kenya is the development and humanitarian arm of the Anglican Church of Kenya, implementing community-based programs that address emergencies, resilience and sustainable development across the country.

About Episcopal Relief & Development

For over 85 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

