Eplan Smart Mounting - control cabinet manufacturing just got smarter!

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Control cabinet and switchgear manufacturing is under increasing time pressures and the lack of skilled employees may be causing bottlenecks in many cases. This is where Eplan Smart Mounting software comes in: the new software leads the way through the entire control cabinet assembly process. It supports technicians in assembling and mounting all the components in a control cabinet and on mounting panels. Presented in a user-friendly way and supported by a 3D visualization, a technician can immediately recognize where each component must be placed.

 Eplan Smart Mounting software provides production employees a complete list of all the work steps to be carried out. It starts with the mounting of DIN rails and cable ducts – as examples – and ends with electrotechnical components, including auxiliary switches and timing relays. The browser-based application with a central web server doesn't require any installation and can be used directly in the workshop, for instance on a tablet computer.

The digital twin from Eplan Pro Panel software provides the relevant engineering information, including dimensions, positioning, drill holes and the type of fastening needed for each component. Technicians can enter comments about components directly into Eplan Smart Mounting software and send them back to the engineering department. This means that the electrotechnical documentation is always up to date, thereby improving communication across departments.

Another practical advantage is that changes to the project can now be quickly implemented. For instance, if there have been changes to the customer specifications to add an additional motor circuit breaker or contactor, the production order can be updated to the new project. The software shows precisely which components must be removed or added. This means tedious manual document comparisons are no longer needed, thereby saving time and helping ensure correct results. And if questions still arise, Eplan Smart Mounting software provides direct access to the interactive schematics.

It isn't only workers on the shop floor who gain full support. Production managers also gain a better overview and more flexibility – they can see the status of open production orders at a glance. A control system displays the assembly progress for each component: green means completed, while red means not yet processed. If there are resource bottlenecks or system downtimes, an order that has already been started can easily be handed off to another employee. In addition, personnel resources can be utilized more flexibly for different production steps.

This isn't yet the end of the process. The data foundation from Eplan Pro Panel software can also be used for cabling. Using Eplan Smart Wiring software means the complete downstream wiring process for the control cabinet can also be system-based. A uniform interface for Eplan Smart Mounting and Eplan Smart Wiring software, as well as the digital twin from Eplan Pro Panel software as the single source of truth, help ensure maximum end-to-end data consistency.

