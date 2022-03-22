ePlus Achieves Inclusion on CRN Tech Elite 250 List for Ninth Year

HERNDON, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has once again been named to the CRN® 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This year marks the ninth time that ePlus has been included on the Tech Elite 250 list.

The Tech Elite 250 list honors organizations that have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide next-level service.

With more than 2,200 active certifications from leading providers across cloud and data center, security, networking and collaboration, as well as a full portfolio of managed and annuity services, ePlus brings a level of specialized expertise that helps its customers accelerate digital innovation, modernize networks, efficiently manage workloads and optimize technology investments. ePlus' ability to combine practical knowledge with proven skills to help position its customers for growth makes it a valued and valuable technology partner.

"ePlus is honored to be included on the Tech Elite 250 list once again," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "The continued investment of time, effort and energy exhibited by the ePlus team to enhance their knowledge and sharpen their skill sets is exemplary and is always something that sets us apart. Our collective appetite for continued learning helps our customers navigate complex and challenging environments, using technology as the lynchpin to their success."

"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

