ePlus Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has successfully achieved its multi-site ISO 9001 recertification for another three years, covering calendar years 2025 to 2028.

The new ISO 9001 recertification includes ePlus' U.S.-based configuration centers which include central functions such as procurement, order processing, warehouse and logistics, multi-vendor integration, competence and training, internal audit, and administration and improvement of its Quality Management System (QMS). The ISO 9001 also establishes the criteria for ePlus' QMS as measured against principles that include a strong customer focus, top management involvement, and a process-driven approach with an emphasis on continuous improvement.

"Successfully re-achieving the ISO 9001 certification is testament to our commitment to continuous process improvement across our configuration centers, which increases our efficiency, results in improved customer satisfaction, and enhances supplier relationships," said Elaine Marion, chief financial officer at ePlus. "We strive to deliver consistent, reliable, professional logistics services and world class products that help our customers move their organizations forward."

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,300 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

