ePlus Expands Managed Services and Enhanced Maintenance Support Portfolios for Juniper Networks

Provides Simplified Operational Support and Increased Visibility Across the Network

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has extended its Managed Services and Enhanced Maintenance Support offerings for the full Juniper Networks infrastructure. The solution combines proactive monitoring of Juniper assets, 24x7 issue resolution leveraging ePlus' Juniper-certified engineers, and a holistic view of network wellness via integration of lifecycle data into the ePlus executive dashboard.

As a Juniper Networks Authorized Support Center partner, ePlus' Enhanced Maintenance Support offering now includes Juniper Networks devices, providing customers with:

Single-call support for multi-vendor environments

Access to US-based ePlus certified engineers

Expedient escalation to Tier 3 Juniper Technical Assistance Center (TAC) engineers when needed

An assigned customer success resource

"We're excited to now have the capability to provide Managed Services and Enhanced Maintenance Support for our customers' full Juniper Networks infrastructure," said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of Managed Services at ePlus. "These offerings extend the value we are currently delivering with the Juniper Marvis AI virtual network assistant that provides insights across the network. We allow customers to offload the management and daily tasks associated with their heterogeneous network infrastructure, allowing ePlus to act as a trusted extension of their IT teams with an elevated customer experience, faster time to resolution, and decreased risk of down time."

ePlus is a Juniper Global Elite Plus Partner, the highest level of Juniper's partner program designations. For over a decade, ePlus and Juniper have worked together to engineer solutions that remove traditional constraints to deliver automated, secure, and scalable networks, enabling customers to modernize their IT infrastructure and achieve better business outcomes. More information about the partnership and joint offerings can be found at www.eplus.com/juniper.

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered 24x7x365 Managed Services for more than 25 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals. The company holds multiple differentiating compliance attestations, including SSAE 18 (SOC 1 Type 2) as well as HIPAA attestation and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 for its cloud-based managed services, and engineers receive Criminal Justice Information Services Level 4 awareness training. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,100 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

