ePlus Achieves the AWS Resilience Competency

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Competency in the Resilience Recovery category. This specialization recognizes ePlus as an AWS Partner using AWS Resilience Services to provide validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture. As each customer and their critical workloads have unique availability requirements, AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to achieve the highest system uptime needs.

Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency differentiates ePlus as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting organizations' resilience goals. ePlus is equipped to handle resilience-related application challenges, especially as expectations from customers shift towards an 'always on, always available' mindset. It is important for organizations to expect and plan for system failures and design workloads to recover from failure in a way that minimally impacts their end users. ePlus provides professional consulting and engineering services validated by AWS experts in the Resilience Recovery category. This standardized approach allows customers to achieve their resilience goals in the cloud with the expert assistance of AWS Resilience Competency Partners.

"ePlus is proud to participate in the launch of the AWS Resilience Competency, validating our expertise in providing customers with a holistic approach to their business continuity strategy," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to understand their critical application service level agreements as well as recovery point and time objectives in order to design and deploy innovative technical solutions on AWS, facilitating accelerated recovery of those workloads."

ePlus instills confidence in the ability to recover backed by validation, testing, and automated runbook execution that ensures workloads transition to the AWS recovery environment when needed. The ability to recover workloads successfully in AWS enables organizations to better respond to events and provide continuous services to their end users and consumers of their mission critical applications. More information about ePlus' AWS Resilience Practice can be found at https://eplus.com/solutions/cloud/public-cloud/amazon-web-services/aws-resilience-practice.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

