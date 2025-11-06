ePlus Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

Raises Fiscal 2026 Guidance Amid Double Digit Growth Year Over Year in Second Quarter Revenue, Gross Profit, Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share

~Announces Common Stock Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share ~

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Consolidated net sales increased 23.4% to $608.8 million; services revenues increased 19.4% to $123.8 million.

Gross billings increased 26.5% to $1,022.7 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 27.4% to $162.1 million.

Consolidated gross margin was 26.6%, compared to 25.8% for last year's second quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 92.7% to $38.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 61.6% to $58.7 million.

Net earnings from continuing operations per common share- diluted increased 95.9% to $1.45. Non-GAAP: net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 62.8% to $1.53.

First Half Fiscal Year 2026

Consolidated net sales increased 21.1% to $1,246.1 million; services revenues increased 32.0% to $240.1 million.

Gross billings increased 20.3% to $1,975.4 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 22.1% to $310.3 million.

Consolidated gross margin was 24.9%, compared to 24.7% for last year's first half.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 48.4% to $65.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.8% to $105.4 million.

Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 50.6% to $2.47. Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted increased 42.3% to $2.79.

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2025, or the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

Management Comment

"Fiscal 2026 is off to a very strong start as the strength from the first quarter carried into the second quarter, with net sales growing 23.4% and diluted EPS increasing almost 63%. This quarter marks an important milestone for ePlus, as we posted quarterly gross billings exceeding $1 billion for the first time in our history. Our second-quarter performance reflects steady progress in executing our strategic priorities as we reported double-digit growth in key financial metrics: revenue, gross profit, net earnings from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and EPS," commented Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "Our results highlight the strength and resiliency of our business.

"We continue to build momentum across our diversified end markets while maintaining disciplined cost management. We ended the quarter with a cash position of $402 million, enabling both organic growth and M&A activity. We completed the acquisition of certain assets of Realwave in the quarter to further enhance our Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, in line with our strategy to invest in fast growing categories including cybersecurity, networking, AI and cloud. Furthermore, our teams are executing on our long-term plan, focused on services, value-added solutions, stable growth, and financial discipline," concluded Mr. Marron.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

On June 30, 2025, we completed the sale of our domestic financing business. Consequently, alongside the results of our continuing operations, we are retrospectively presenting the results of our domestic financing business as discontinued operations, for all prior periods.

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2024:

Consolidated net sales increased 23.4% to $608.8 million, from $493.4 million due to higher product sales and higher service revenue. Gross billings increased 26.5% to $1,022.7 million from $808.2 million.

Product segment sales increased 24.5% to $485.0 million from $389.6 million due to higher cloud, networking, and security products net sales, offset by decreases in net sales of collaboration products. Product segment margin was 24.5%, up from 22.9% last year due to a higher proportion of third-party maintenance and services sold in the current quarter, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional services segment revenues increased 23.3% year over year to $76.3 million from $61.9 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, which occurred on August 19, 2024. Gross margin decreased to 38.2% from 41.3% during the same period last year due to the addition of Bailiwick Services, LLC whose services are generally at a lower margin than our legacy professional services.

Managed services segment revenue increased 13.5% to $47.4 million primarily due to additional revenue from enhanced maintenance support and cloud services. Gross profit from our managed services segment increased 13.1% from last year due to the increase in revenue, offset by a decline in gross margin to 29.4% from 29.5% in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated gross profit increased 27.4% to $162.1 million, from $127.3 million. Consolidated gross margin was 26.6%, compared with last year of 25.8%.

Consolidated operating expenses were $113.3 million, up 12.9% from $100.3 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation commensurate with the increase in our gross profit, as well as additional salaries and benefits and general and administrative costs.

Consolidated operating income increased 80.9% to $48.8 million. Other income was $5.2 million compared to $0.3 million last year, due to foreign exchange gains recognized in the current three-month period compared to foreign exchange losses recognized in the prior three-month period. Additionally, there was increased interest income. Earnings from continuing operations before tax increased 97.7% to $54.0 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 29.3%, higher than the prior year quarter of 27.5%.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 92.7% to $38.2 million from $19.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 61.6% to $58.7 million from $36.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $1.45, compared with $0.74 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share from continuing operations was $1.53, compared with $0.94 in the prior year quarter.

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of taxes, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was a loss of $3.3 million, as compared to earnings of $11.5 million for the same three-month period in the prior year. The loss was due to a contingent liability of $4.6 million, related to a legal matter from our discontinued operations for which we remain responsible under the terms of the sale of our domestic financing business, offset by an income tax benefit of $1.3 million. Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was $(0.13), compared with $0.43 in the prior year quarter.

First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the six months ended September 30, 2024:

Consolidated net sales increased 21.1% to $1,246.1 million, from $1,029.0 million due to higher product sales and higher services revenue. Gross billings increased 20.3% to $1,975.4 million from $1,641.9 million.

Product segment sales increased 18.8% to $1,005.9 million from $846.9 million due to higher cloud, networking, and security products net sales, offset by decreases in net sales of collaboration products. Product segment margin was 22.4%, up from 22.2% last year due to a higher proportion of third-party maintenance and services sold in the current six-month period, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional services segment revenues increased 49.3% year over year to $148.1 million from $99.2 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC. Gross margin declined to 38.7% from 41.4% during the same period last year due to the addition of Bailiwick Services, LLC whose services are generally at a lower margin than our legacy professional services.

Managed services segment revenue increased 11.3% to $92.0 million primarily due to additional sales of enhanced maintenance support and cloud services. Gross profit from our managed services segment increased 9.2% from last year due to the increase in revenue, offset by a decline in gross margin to 29.9% from 30.4% in the prior year six-month period.

Consolidated gross profit increased 22.1% to $310.4 million, from $254.2 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.9%, compared with last year of 24.7%.

Consolidated operating expenses were $225.3 million, up 15.1% from $195.7 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation commensurate with the increase in our gross profit, as well as additional salaries and benefits and general and administrative costs.

Consolidated operating income increased 45.5% to $85.0 million. Other income was $5.8 million compared to $2.0 million last year, due to decreased foreign exchange losses and increased interest income during the current six-month period. Earnings from continuing operations before taxes increased 50.1% to $90.8 million.

Our effective tax rate for the six months ended September 30, 2025, was 28.1%, higher than the same six-month period in the prior year of 27.3%.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 48.4% to $65.3 million from $44.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.8% to $105.4 million from $75.4 million in the prior year six-month period. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $2.47, compared with $1.64 in the prior year. Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $2.79, compared with $1.96 in the prior year.

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the six months ended September 30, 2025, were $7.3 million, a decrease of $7.4 million, as compared to $14.7 million for the same six-month period in the prior year. The decrease was due to the sale of our domestic financing business on June 30, 2025. Net earnings from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was $0.28, compared with $0.55 in the prior year six-month period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $402.2 million, up from $389.4 million as of March 31, 2025. Inventory increased 28.0% to $154.1 million compared with $120.4 million as of March 31, 2025. Accounts receivable—trade, net increased 30.9% to $676.8 million from $516.9 million as of March 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity was $1,046.1 million, compared with $977.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Total shares outstanding were 26.6 million and 26.5 million on September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Fiscal Year Guidance

Reflecting the strong financial performance to date and momentum we expect to continue, the Company is increasing its fiscal year 2026 net sales, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Net sales are now expected to grow at a rate in the mid-teens from fiscal year 2025's $2.01 billion from continuing operations. Gross profit is also expected to grow at a rate in the mid-teens from fiscal year 2025's $515.5 million from continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase from fiscal year 2025's $141 million at approximately twice the rate of net sales growth for fiscal year 2026, as continuing operations results are expected to benefit from operating leverage.

This guidance does not factor in recessionary conditions or other unexpected developments. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2026 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"We delivered strong second quarter and first half results with record gross billings which reflect significant progress across our business. As a result, we have increased our fiscal year 2026 guidance.

"Looking ahead, we plan to maintain a disciplined capital allocation approach anchored around investment in the business, our capabilities, and areas where we can competitively differentiate ourselves while maintaining a strong balance sheet. By balancing positive performance today with thoughtful investments for tomorrow, we are building a foundation for lasting growth and long-term value creation" concluded Mr. Marron.

ePlus Announces Quarterly Dividend

ePlus announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share which will be paid on December 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2025.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, ePlus:

Completed a new AI Industry Pulse Poll

Expanded Managed Services and Enhanced Maintenance Support Portfolios for Juniper Networks

Acquired certain assets of Realwave, Inc.

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$402,157

$389,375 Accounts receivable—trade, net

676,778

516,925 Accounts receivable—other, net

44,335

19,382 Inventories

154,138

120,440 Deferred costs

71,324

66,769 Other current assets

23,990

28,500 Current assets of discontinued operations

-

222,399 Total current assets

1,372,722

1,363,790









Deferred tax asset

10,621

3,658 Property, equipment and other assets—net

109,431

98,657 Goodwill

202,927

202,858 Other intangible assets—net

71,126

82,007 Non-current assets of discontinued operations

-

133,835 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,766,827

$1,884,805









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$281,833

$324,580 Accounts payable—floor plan

98,533

89,527 Salaries and commissions payable

45,708

42,219 Deferred revenue

163,460

152,631 Other current liabilities

38,586

22,463 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

166,463 Total current liabilities

628,120

797,883









Deferred tax liability—long-term

-

1,454 Deferred revenue—long-term

80,235

81,759 Other liabilities

12,390

13,540 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

12,546 TOTAL LIABILITIES

720,745

907,182









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,565 outstanding at

September 30, 2025 and 26,526 outstanding at March 31, 2025

277

276 Additional paid-in capital

202,012

193,698 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,163 shares at September 30, 2025 and







1,056 shares at March 31, 2025

(78,456)

(70,748) Retained earnings

916,852

850,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency







translation adjustment

5,397

3,441 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,046,082

977,623 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,766,827

$1,884,805

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net sales













Product $485,065

$389,705

$1,006,071

$847,168 Services 123,761

103,667

240,070

181,856 Total 608,826

493,372

1,246,141

1,029,024 Cost of sales













Product 366,066

300,325

780,543

659,203 Services 80,636

65,745

155,258

115,645 Total 446,702

366,070

935,801

774,848















Gross profit 162,124

127,302

310,340

254,176















Selling, general, and administrative 106,479

94,541

211,426

185,137 Depreciation and amortization 6,810

5,765

13,879

10,584 Operating expenses 113,289

100,306

225,305

195,721















Operating income 48,835

26,996

85,035

58,455















Other income, net 5,163

316

5,775

2,027















Earnings from continuing operations before taxes 53,998

27,312

90,810

60,482















Provision for income taxes 15,838

7,513

25,522

16,490















Net earnings from continuing operations 38,160

19,799

65,288

43,992















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (3,305)

11,511

7,264

14,657















Net earnings $34,855

$31,310

$72,552

$58,649















Earnings per common share—basic













Continuing operations $1.45

$0.75

$2.48

$1.65 Discontinued operations (0.13)

0.43

0.28

0.55 Earnings per common share—basic $1.32

$1.18

$2.76

$2.20















Earnings per common share—diluted













Continuing operations $1.45

$0.74

$2.47

$1.64 Discontinued operations (0.13)

0.43

0.28

0.55 Earnings per common share—diluted $1.32

$1.17

$2.75

$2.19















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 26,362

26,567

26,316

26,604 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,406

26,676

26,407

26,750

Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product segment $485,014

$389,613

24.5 %

$1,005,909

$846,925

18.8 % Professional services segment 76,344

61,900

23.3 %

148,073

99,179

49.3 % Managed services segment 47,417

41,767

13.5 %

91,997

82,677

11.3 % Other 51

92

(44.6 %)

162

243

(33.3 %) Total $608,826

$493,372

23.4 %

$1,246,141

$1,029,024

21.1 %























Gross profit





















Product segment $119,013

$89,359

33.2 %

$225,495

$187,864

20.0 % Professional services segment 29,172

25,583

14.0 %

57,325

41,038

39.7 % Managed services segment 13,953

12,339

13.1 %

27,487

25,173

9.2 % Other (14)

21

(166.7 %)

33

101

(67.3 %) Total $162,124

$127,302

27.4 %

$310,340

$254,176

22.1 %























Gross Billings by Type























Networking $315,189

$219,797

43.4 %

$583,921

$501,325

16.5 % Security 255,158

163,565

56.0 %

445,203

315,448

41.1 % Cloud 202,828

195,852

3.6 %

514,845

437,126

17.8 % Collaboration 41,286

46,717

(11.6 %)

64,063

79,693

(19.6 %) Other 76,917

72,545

6.0 %

128,363

117,137

9.6 % Product segment 891,378

698,476

27.6 %

1,736,395

1,450,729

19.7 % Services 131,277

109,752

19.6 %

239,025

191,207

25.0 % Total $1,022,655

$808,228

26.5 %

$1,975,420

$1,641,936

20.3 %

Net Sales by Type Networking $258,156

$186,776

38.2 %

$476,358

$421,516

13.0 % Cloud 128,270

121,336

5.7 %

335,266

258,567

29.7 % Security 65,889

41,209

59.9 %

126,996

89,214

42.3 % Collaboration 16,558

17,988

(7.9 %)

28,315

38,887

(27.2 %) Other 16,141

22,304

(27.6 %)

38,974

38,741

0.6 % Total products segment 485,014

389,613

24.5 %

1,005,909

846,925

18.8 % Professional services segment 76,344

61,900

23.3 %

148,073

99,179

49.3 % Managed services segment 47,417

41,767

13.5 %

91,997

82,677

11.3 % Other 51

92

(44.6 %)

162

243

(33.3 %) Total net sales $608,826

$493,372

23.4 %

$1,246,141

$1,029,024

21.1 % Net Sales by Customer End Market Telecom, media & entertainment $176,772

$108,870

62.2 %

$361,751

$226,423

59.7 % SLED 87,246

97,687

(10.7 %)

177,808

189,783

(6.3 %) Healthcare 82,285

78,235

5.2 %

156,576

153,515

2.0 % Technology 69,549

54,988

26.7 %

152,296

164,094

(7.1 %) Financial services 63,079

34,759

81.5 %

110,579

84,484

30.9 % All other 129,895

118,833

9.3 %

287,131

210,725

36.3 % Total net sales $608,826

$493,372

23.4 %

$1,246,141

$1,029,024

21.1 %

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and (iii) Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense).

Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share – diluted are based on net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other (income) expense, share-based compensation, and acquisition related amortization and integration expenses, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that these financial measures provide management and investors with a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

The amounts in the tables below are results from our continuing operations (in thousands):

(i) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations $38,160

$19,799

$65,288

$43,992 Provision for income taxes 15,838

7,513

25,522

16,490 Share-based compensation 3,058

2,530

6,498

5,321 Acquisition related expenses -

1,043

-

1,043 Depreciation and amortization [1] 6,810

5,765

13,879

10,584 Other (income) expense, net [2] (5,163)

(316)

(5,775)

(2,027) Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA $58,703

$36,334

$105,412

$75,403



(ii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024



GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before tax $53,998

$27,312

$90,810

$60,482 Share-based compensation 3,058

2,530

6,498

5,321 Acquisition related expenses -

1,043

-

1,043 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 5,313

4,447

10,861

8,197 Other (income) expense, net [2] (5,163)

(316)

(5,775)

(2,027) Non-GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before tax 57,206

35,016

102,394

73,016















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 15,838

7,513

25,522

16,490 Share based compensation 896

713

1,812

1,494 Acquisition related expenses -

293

-

293 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,552

1,246

3,025

2,293 Other (income) expense, net [2] (1,512)

(89)

(1,675)

(568) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock (25)

184

89

492 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 16,749

9,860

28,773

20,494















Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations $40,457

$25,156

$73,621

$52,522















(iii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















GAAP: Net earnings per common share from continuing operations – diluted $1.45

$0.74

$2.47

$1.64















Share based compensation 0.08

0.07

0.18

0.14 Acquisition related expenses -

0.03

-

0.03 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.14

0.12

0.30

0.22 Other (income) expense, net [2] (0.14)

(0.01)

(0.16)

(0.05) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

(0.01)

-

(0.02) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.08

0.20

0.32

0.32















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share from continuing operations – diluted $1.53

$0.94

$2.79

$1.96



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

