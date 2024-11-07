ePlus and Digital Realty Launch AI Experience Center

Cutting Edge Technology Center Demonstrates Building and Consuming AI Use Cases

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) and Digital Realty today jointly announced a partnership to launch a state-of-the-art AI Experience Center to be hosted in Digital Realty's Innovation Lab located in Ashburn, VA. As one of only 10 NVIDIA DGX-ready managed service providers (MSP) globally, ePlus focuses on accelerating the delivery of AI outcomes, as well as the ongoing optimization of those technologies, which are on full display in the AI Experience Center. Digital Realty is a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and ePlus is a leading technology provider whose AI Ignite portfolio helps organizations unlock the full potential of AI to drive meaningful business outcomes.

Designed to help accelerate an organization's AI journey, the AI Experience Center will enable customers to experience AI technologies in data center facilities purpose-built for AI-optimized infrastructure. Customers may explore AI-specific requirements such as power, cooling, and advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) resources that may not be available in other data center facilities. Hosting the AI Experience Center inside of Digital Realty's Innovation Lab enables customer easy access to public and private cloud environments via ServiceFabric™. Additionally, customers can orchestrate AI-specific workloads across Digital Realty's Private AI Exchange (AIPx).

For organizations focused on building AI-optimized infrastructure, the AI Experience Center will demonstrate deployment, management, and optimization of NVIDIA AI Enterprise technologies and the surrounding ecosystem of software and services that empowers AI outcomes.

In addition to the technology demonstrations at the facility, customers can also take advantage of the suite of ePlus AI Ignite assessments and workshops, which are designed to help them understand their level of AI maturity and what solutions best match their goals. These engagements help identify use cases, define success criteria, assess AI preparedness, and rapidly deploy proofs of concept (POCs).

"Our vision for the AI Experience Center is to help all customers – whether just embarking on an AI journey or trying to scale an existing solution – to make informed decisions about their AI investments and unlock maximum value from their data," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "ePlus and Digital Realty's combined expertise, partnerships and resources make us the go-to partner to help companies intelligently navigate this markedly new terrain in business and technology."

"Part of the digital transformation journey is for enterprises to innovate and take advantage of new opportunities powered by AI. However, the solutions are all too often disjointed and complex," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty. "Through our partnership with ePlus and its deep industry expertise, we are equipping IT and data science teams with the intelligence and understanding they need to make smart AI investments."

"We are excited to collaborate with ePlus and Digital Realty to bring the possibilities of AI to life for customer organizations looking to harness its power," said Rob Cato, vice president North America Channel, ISO. "The infrastructure required to support AI is one of the most critical pieces to helping ensure its success, and that's where Lenovo comes in. We're pleased to work alongside ePlus and Digital Realty to provide customers with innovative technology and solutions to help deliver advanced outcomes."

"Pure Storage is delighted to contribute to the ePlus and Digital Realty AI Experience Center," said Josh Felicetti, National Partners Director at Pure Storage. "This important initiative underscores our shared vision with ePlus and Digital Realty to empower organizations with modern technology, tools, and resources that guide them through each step of their AI journey. Together, we are committed to helping our customers future-proof their AI infrastructure, alleviate complexity, and set them up for impactful AI outcomes."

"Vertiv, ePlus and Digital Realty have a long-standing history in delivering critical digital infrastructure solutions to our customers, said Giordano Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. "I'm excited to extend these relationships through support of the ePlus and Digital Realty AI Experience Center, which showcases power, cooling and IT solutions to demonstrate AI deployment best practices. Our companies are dedicated to offering innovative technologies to improve time to market and drive scalability as customers prepare their infrastructure for the high-performance computing wave."

"With the right tools and training, the possibilities with AI are limitless. ePlus and Digital Realty's new AI Experience Center will allow customers to conceptualize new and unique use cases that will maximize the value of their AI investments," said Seann Gardiner, VP, Business Development at Weights & Biases. "We're excited to contribute Weights & Biases technology and resources to the initiative so customers can accelerate and advance AI innovation."

To learn more about ePlus and Digital Realty's AI Experience Center, please visit: https://www.eplus.com/solutions/ai/AI-Experience-Center.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,300 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

