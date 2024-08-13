ePlus and IGXGlobal Earn Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization Renewal

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus Technology inc and IGXGlobal UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlus inc, (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news), today announced that both organizations have successfully achieved renewal of the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization.

The distinction indicates that ePlus and IGXGlobal have successfully demonstrated a level of knowledge that will enable them to provide education and resources to assist their customers in operationalizing environmental sustainability practices through technology reuse and recycling.

The specialization reflects the companies' commitment to work with customer organizations and with Cisco toward creating a sustainable future and driving positive environmental changes. This includes helping customers to achieve their sustainability goals as well as meeting government mandates and modernizing their businesses.

"We are committed to operating our business in a manner that reduces our impact on the environment, helps minimize pollution, and protects natural resources across the ePlus and IGXGlobal portfolio of solutions and services," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer and president of ePlus Technology. "Helping to ensure a healthy and thriving global supply chain is part of our business strategy. This includes assisting our customers across the U.S., U.K. and Europe in managing the life cycle of products, equipment and solutions in an environmentally responsible manner, including hardware retirement and appropriate disposal."

ePlus and IGXGlobal offer a number of services designed to help customer organizations work toward a sustainable future, including asset reallocation, decommissioning and disposal, recycling kits, asset refresh and buy back, and inventory/serial number capture. The companies also partner with organizations that hold e-Stewards, R2, and NAID AAA Certifications, supporting efforts to promote conservation, recycle and efficiently use energy and minimize impact on the environment.

For more information on ePlus sustainability practices please visit our ESG site at: https://discover.eplus.com/esg/

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,890 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

About IGXGlobal

IGXGlobal UK Limited (IGXGlobal) is a UK-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of ePlus Technology, inc. ePlus & IGXGlobal support customers commercially and technically on a global scale (with some limitations in Germany). As a technology systems integrator at the forefront of digital transformation, IGXGlobal designs, builds and secures automated multi-cloud infrastructures that meet the rapidly changing needs of enterprise businesses. Our company is built upon technical and service excellence, which is exemplified by our skills and capabilities across multiple technologies. Our biggest differentiator remains our local, personalized approach that is ingrained into our heritage. We are in the unique position to have both the capabilities of a Global Systems Integrator and the agility and flexibility of a smaller organization. IGXGlobal UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Its registered number is 05551268, and its registered office address is Camburgh House, 27 New Dover, Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 3DN.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

