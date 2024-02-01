ePlus Announces AI Ignite: Artificial Intelligence Assessment, Enablement and Implementation Offerings

Provides support throughout the AI journey to assess and build infrastructures that provide scalable processing performance, data management, and security

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced the availability of AI Ignite, a comprehensive suite of AI Solutions and Services designed to help organizations at any stage of their AI Journey to assess, enable, secure, implement and amplify the use of AI technologies.

Whether an organization is AI Curious, AI Ready, or AI Mature, the variety of solutions and services offered by ePlus will enable it to explore, build, adopt and optimize AI applications.

AI Ignite provides a suite of AI-focused offerings supporting different customer needs across various stages of readiness, including an envisioning workshop, readiness assessments, data strategy assessments, infrastructure builds, modern platform management and implementation and ongoing support services. These services include:

ePlus offers comprehensive design and deployment services for AI infrastructure tailored to organization-specific use cases and requirements. The result is a customized plan for implementing infrastructure solutions such as NVIDIA DGX BasePOD that precisely fits the demands of an organization's AI workloads, for seamless integration with existing systems that can help maximize performance and efficiency. Advanced Support Services for AI Infrastructure Solutions : ePlus offers support and maintenance services for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD and other customized AI infrastructure solutions, along with monitoring, updates, and troubleshooting to enable AI infrastructure to perform at optimal levels. As a Certified NVIDIA DGX Ready Managed Services Provider, ePlus brings proven expertise and a commitment to excellence in managing NVIDIA DGX environments.

: ePlus offers support and maintenance services for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD and other customized AI infrastructure solutions, along with monitoring, updates, and troubleshooting to enable AI infrastructure to perform at optimal levels. As a Certified NVIDIA DGX Ready Managed Services Provider, ePlus brings proven expertise and a commitment to excellence in managing NVIDIA DGX environments. Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) for AI Workloads : To meet the unpredictable storage requirements of AI workloads, ePlus offers an on-premises storage platform that requires no upfront investment, provides consumption-based cost models, and on-demand burst capacity. With financially-backed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for performance, availability, and energy efficiency, organizations can streamline their data management processes, reduce costs, and enhance their overall AI workflow.

: To meet the unpredictable storage requirements of AI workloads, ePlus offers an on-premises storage platform that requires no upfront investment, provides consumption-based cost models, and on-demand burst capacity. With financially-backed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for performance, availability, and energy efficiency, organizations can streamline their data management processes, reduce costs, and enhance their overall AI workflow. Data Modernization Services: In preparation for AI initiatives, ePlus offers data modernization services focused on aligning a data strategy with each organization's specific AI goals, breaking down data silos, and adopting a modern data platform. Aligning business initiatives and data governance helps set up your AI initiatives for success.

To further support customers' AI development and innovation needs, ePlus is also building a state-of-the-art AI innovation lab designed to facilitate customer proofs-of-concept, deliver workshops and trainings, and support internal development of GenAI applications.

"There is a significant gap in AI knowledge and readiness among organizations, and ePlus' experience in areas critical to the success of AI, including data storage and security, make us the ideal partner to help bridge that gap," said Mark Marron, CEO and president, ePlus. "With AI Ignite, ePlus is providing a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the diverse needs of organizations at any stage of their AI journey. Our specialized expertise can help organizations de-mystify AI by assessing their environments, reviewing related considerations, suggesting appropriate design and support, and helping to implement or maintain it."

"AI applications demand enormous speed and low latency, which makes having a scalable and well-tailored infrastructure design a critical factor for success," said Ken Farber president of ePlus Software, and leading partnerships, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "AI Ignite goes beyond building AI infrastructure by helping ensure excellence in performance, facilitating faster insights and operational efficiency, and empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of AI to drive meaningful business outcomes."

For more information about ePlus AI Ignite, visit www.eplus.com/AI.

