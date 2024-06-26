ePlus Announces Azure Recover

ePlus Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) offering, powered by Azure Site Recovery, protects workloads living on-premises, in Azure, or in other clouds

HERNDON, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced the launch of Azure Recover, a fully-managed DRaaS solution. Powered by Azure Site Recovery, ePlus Azure Recover helps organizations safeguard their critical services with geographic resilience to provide confident recovery in the event of disaster.

The new offering includes:

Fully-automated monthly testing

Failover event support and ongoing operational support post-failover

Continuous recovery validation

"We are pleased to offer ePlus Azure Recover, which enables our customers to shrink recovery time objectives and provide the data protection necessary to maintain compliance, garner brand trust, and keep their business running when unforeseen events occur," said Justin Mescher, vice president of artificial intelligence, cloud, and data center solutions at ePlus. "By leveraging a proven disaster recovery operating model that revolves around continuous, automated testing and validation, ePlus Azure Recover provides peace of mind that their critical workloads will perform with the same security and performance they expect, even when unexpected circumstances arise."

More information about ePlus Azure Recover for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service can be found at https://discover.eplus.com/onepager/eplus-azure-recover/.

