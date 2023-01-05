ePlus Announces Storage-as-a-Service Powered by Pure Storage

Delivers highly-dynamic and flexible consumption model for enterprise storage complemented by first-call support and customer success resources

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced the launch of ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One™. As part of Pure Storage's Managed Services Provider Program, ePlus' offering combines flexible subscription models for storage consumption of Pure Storage Evergreen//One with ePlus technical support and customer success resources.

The new service delivers:

Expedited time to issue resolution

Greater insights into storage capacity planning, billing, and forecasting

A consumption-based utility model

On-demand burst capacity to facilitate agility and growth

"Our vision is to deliver customers their on-premises data center infrastructure in an 'as-a-service' model to reduce both their upfront capital investments as well as their risk of over, or under, buying," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "As customers move workloads to the cloud, capacity planning for the data center will become increasingly difficult. ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage provides a cost-effective and convenient way to leverage Pure's enterprise-class technology complemented by expert first-call support and customer success resources. Rather than forecasting and pre-purchasing growth capacity, customers have the flexibility to evolve at their own pace to accommodate cloud and application modernization initiatives."

"I'm excited how our partnership with ePlus continues to grow to meet the needs of customers looking for alternatives for data centers to support business demands," said Wendy Stusrud, vice president of global partner sales at Pure Storage. "ePlus' Storage-as-a-Service using Pure's Evergreen//One solution means our joint customers can manage their growth while having greater cost efficiencies, improved sustainability, and a lower impact on the environment."

For more information about ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One, visit www.eplus.com/STaaS.

