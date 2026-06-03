ePlus Demonstrates Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI Platform for Autonomous IT and Security Operations at Cisco Live

Unified Technology from ePlus, NVIDIA and Cisco Provides a Self-Contained, Fast-Acting and Secure Solution

HERNDON, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced that it unveiled and demonstrated newly created AgenticOps technology, developed with Cisco and NVIDIA, that delivers an enterprise-grade, self-contained Agentic AI platform which organizations can deploy safely and securely in their own environment.

The collaboration between ePlus, Cisco and NVIDIA results in a more secure AI infrastructure that requires less human intervention and can self-diagnose and self-heal. This AgenticOps solution reduces operational complexity, accelerates incident response, and enables IT and security teams to shift from reactive issues resolution to autonomous operations.

Built and tested on the Cisco AI POD (the AI infrastructure building block of the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA,) this solution brings together:

ePlus' AI AgenticOps platform powered by Splunk Observability Cloud;

Cisco AI Defense -- Cisco's enterprise solution for developing and deploying secure agents, as well as DefenseClaw, which helps protect endpoint agents against supply chain and runtime threats; and

NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA OpenShell runtime for autonomous agents with policy-based privacy and security guardrails.

"Enterprise IT and security teams today face a growing crisis: alert volumes are increasing faster than teams can respond, hybrid environments create blind spots that attackers exploit, and the cost of delayed remediation continues to rise," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus software, strategy, alliances and marketing. "Manual processes that once took hours now need to happen in seconds and this joint solution addresses that reality directly. Autonomous detection-to-remediation loops reduce mean time to resolution from hours to minutes without human intervention."

"While each of these technologies is powerful on its own, the real breakthrough is what happens when they're deployed together as a unified architecture," said Sudheesh Subhash, vice president of innovation and emerging technology at ePlus. "We architected, integrated and tested AgenticOps on the Cisco AI POD and have created a solution that gives enterprises a path from reactive IT and security operations to fully autonomous DefenseOps. It also enables faster incident response, lowers operational overhead, and provides security that strengthens itself continuously."

"Every enterprise IT and security team we talk to is dealing with the same challenge: operational complexity is growing faster than teams can respond. Addressing that requires bringing together the right infrastructure, intelligence, and security to help enterprises run AI with confidence. The solution ePlus has built on Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA does exactly that, and it's a powerful example of the partner ecosystem in action." -- Jeremy Foster, SVP & GM, Cisco Compute

Live demonstrations of the technology and its use cases were offered at Cisco Live at NVIDIA Booth 5420.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,150 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.