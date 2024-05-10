ePlus Honored as Growth Partner of the Year by Varonis

HERNDON, Va., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been named Growth Partner of the Year by Varonis. ePlus was selected because of its demonstrated ability to leverage its deep knowledge of Varonis technology while helping organizations maximize the value from their investments.

Working closely with Varonis, ePlus helps customers improve their data security posture and stay ahead of cyber threats by better securing their critical data. Earlier this year, ePlus launched its Compromise Nothing initiative, in which Varonis' industry-leading platform has proved invaluable, particularly with the regard to the ever-evolving needs surrounding AI. Partnering with Varonis, ePlus makes it easier for organizations to accelerate their data governance programs to meet the demands of modern IT environments.

"Each year, our Partners in Excellence awards recognize exceptional organizations for their collaborative efforts, achievements, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service to customers worldwide," said Jim O'Boyle, Varonis Vice Chairman - Sales. "Our dedicated partners are ensuring our joint customers are continuously improving their data security posture and leveraging automation to secure data and use AI tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot safely. Congratulations to ePlus for being named Growth Partner of the Year!"

"Data Security is increasingly relevant in today's security programs as new business initiatives, including AI, look to leverage data and associated analytics in new ways," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy at ePlus. "Data sprawl across applications, clouds, SaaS, and third parties have made it easier than ever for attackers to expose a company's sensitive assets, and we're honored to work in concert with Varonis to help enable organizations to stay ahead of new and emerging threats targeting these data sets."

