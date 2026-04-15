ePlus Launches Memory Optimization and Reclamation Assessment to Help Organizations Mitigate Chip Shortages

Designed to help organizations reclaim existing capacity, minimize impact of price increases and memory shortage issues

HERNDON, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has launched a Memory Optimization and Reclamation Assessment ("the Assessment") to help organizations evaluate their workloads, identify opportunities to reclaim memory, and right-size their existing capacity in the face of growing supply chain challenges with memory chips.

AI infrastructure demand is driving significant supply constraints and resulting price increases across the broader memory market, creating challenges for organizations who are unable to access or afford even standard memory capacity.

According to Gartner research in early 2026, a severe memory chip shortage driven by surging AI infrastructure demand is causing massive, industry-wide disruption.

ePlus' Memory Optimization and Reclamation Assessment helps organizations evaluate their memory utilization, identify over-provisioned or idle workloads, and reclaim stranded capacity and adjust environments based on their actual demand, allowing them to rediscover and re-allocate what they already have. This is intended to provide a fast, affordable and reliable path to capacity access in the face of extended and widespread shortages.

Sudheesh Subhash, vice president, innovation and emerging technology at ePlus said, "The global semiconductor market is shifting, with manufacturing capacity increasingly allocated to high performance GPUs and high bandwidth memory. As such, organizations are facing rising infrastructure costs, delays in capacity upgrades and budget pressure, often without clear visibility into actual memory utilization. Our Assessment is a tangible, practical and creative service that helps uncover capacity that is already owned, helping remove cost pressure and enhance operational effectiveness."

Along with a complete report of the findings, the Assessment includes a zombie capacity list, stranded memory analysis, optimization road map and executive cost avoidance summary, providing organizations with a fully exposed view of how they can use their capacity more efficiently.

For more information about the ePlus Memory Optimization and Reclamation Assessment or to schedule a call please visit: Home - Memory Optimization and Reclamation Assessment.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.